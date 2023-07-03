Two years ago, recent Bassett High School graduate Ja’Ricous Hairston made a bet with his best friend, fellow 2023 BHS grad Jacob Gilbert.

“He was just like, ‘Man, you need to come try baseball,’" Hairston said. "He had been saying it since we were freshmen. And I was doing the same thing with him for football. And it finally came down to the point I was like, ‘Look you come out for football junior year, I’ll make sure to play baseball before we graduate.’

“And that’s how I ended up playing baseball.”

The bet worked out mutually. Hairston, the starting quarterback on the Bengals football team since his freshman year, gained a new target in Gilbert, one of Bassett’s top receivers the last two seasons.

Hairston also learned a new sport. He joined the Bengals baseball team as a senior this spring.

“First time I’ve ever stepped on a baseball field,” he said.

The Bassett grad was already incredibly successful in two sports. His senior football season he was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns. He was named First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D as both a quarterback and linebacker, and was also named Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a forward on the Bengals boys basketball team.

Some aspects of baseball came easily for the 6’4” athlete. Others, not so much.

“I feel like I picked up everything pretty well, especially with, like, the fielding and stuff because that’s kind of like an athlete moment,” he said. “But when it came to the fundamentals of throwing the ball and hitting the ball, that’s when it was kind of like, I got bogged down. But as the season went on the better I got.

“One things (BHS baseball coach) Coach (Matt) Tuggle told me, he was like, ‘Look, when you’re tracking the ball or trying to get in front of the ball, just imagine it’s a football or a basketball you’re trying to steal. And since he did that it clicked.”

Senior year was “One to remember,” Hairston said, especially when it came to baseball.

There were also highs on the football field. One he remembers the most was the Bengals double overtime win over Cave Spring in the first round of the playoffs. Hairston forced a fumble on Cave Spring's possession in second OT, and turned around to score the game-winning touchdown.

“I was fortunate enough to hit the dude and cause the fumble and be able to get up and score a touchdown,” Hairston said. “That definitely would be my favorite memory from senior year.”

Hairston had a number of “athlete moments” throughout his career at BHS, and it caught the attention of the Virginia Tech football team. He’s committed to join the Hokies as a preferred walk-on, and left for Blacksburg over the weekend to prepare for the fall.

For all of his success as a three sport athlete, Hairston was voted by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin as the Best Overall Male Athlete in the area this school year, as well as Football Offensive Player of the Year.

“It’s truly a blessing. I give all glory to God, first and foremost,” Hairston said of the reader voted award. “It means a lot, especially with it being senior year and I’m on my way out. It just means a lot me.”

Hairston wasn’t always a multi-sport athlete. Growing up, he only played football, the same sport his whole family played. He got his first set of pads at 6 years old, and said, “It just kind of went from there. We just got started.”

He started playing basketball in sixth grade. His mom was his coach during the first year.

“She was really hard because basketball was her thing when she was in high school, so she was really hard on me, but I appreciated it and learned a lot,” he said.

Now that he’s graduated from high school, he’s happy he took the chance and played as many sports as he could. Basketball helped with his footwork, making him lighter on his feet on the football field.

He would encourage other young athletes to try as many sports as possible, too.

“I think it’s good when you’re young because for me going to college next year football is it. There’s no break,” he said. “So when you’re young I don’t think it’s good to focus on just one sport because then you burn yourself out. You may fall out of love with the game. So I do think it’s important for kids to experience more than one sport while they’re younger.”

Hairston has been in the weight room and running this summer to prepare for football this fall. His goal for freshman year is to is to try to make one of the Hokies specialty teams, and hopefully make the travel team.

He admits he’ll miss playing basketball a bit, “but not so much baseball,” he said with a laugh.

Even though he’s tried, and succeeded, in other arenas, football was his first and current love.

“Just the enjoyment you get from it, you learn from it whether you’re losing or winning,” he said. “There are things you can always learn you can apply to real life.

“And, just, it brings me joy. I smile. I make a big play, I come to the sideline and dad is right there. I look up into the stands and mom is right there always smiling. It just brings me a whole lot of joy.”

He’s making sure to take the Bassett “All In” lifestyle with him to Blacksburg, too.

“I feel great. The support that I have and just the family that I have that’s just ready to see me and support me is just amazing,” he said.

“I’m going to keep working and I’m going to keep making everyone proud.”