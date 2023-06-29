Journey Moore may have been a freshman this school year, but she played like a veteran in every sport she was a part of at Patrick County High School.

At times, she said she felt like “I was older than I really was.”

“I kind of just clicked with everyone,” Moore added. “I had been around them my whole life. They’re all just like sisters, so going in with them I felt really confident.”

Moore was voted Best Overall Athlete and Softball Player of the Year by Martinsville Bulletin readers, and it was easy to see why. In the fall, she was the only local volleyball player named to an all-state team. The Cougars’ libero was named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2, the only freshman named to either of the Class 2 all-state teams.

Moore was also named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District volleyball, and broke a PCHS school records this season with 395 digs on the year.

On the softball field this spring, as a pitcher and catcher, Moore hit .522 on the year with five home runs and 31 stolen bases, the team leader in all three categories. She also struck out 44 batters in the pitcher’s circle.

Moore was named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District as an at-large softball selection.

She was also a member of the Cougars basketball team this winter.

“It was really cool. It felt really good to have that and just know that all the work I’ve been doing is paying off and people have been seeing it as well,” Moore said of the Bulletin Athlete of the Year award. “It felt really good.”

Knowing the award was voted on by readers made it more special.

“People can tell me that I’m really good or I deserve something, but when people come together and vote for it then it really shows,” Moore said.

The Cougars volleyball team went 18-6 this season and reached the semifinals of the Region 2C Tournament.

The Patrick County girls basketball team went 14-12, and in softball, PCHS was 14-8, also reaching the region semifinals.

“I felt like this year went really well,” Moore said. “Volleyball, it was definitely really good. We had a really good team. Basketball, it was O.K. It definitely could have gone better. We needed to do more team-bonding things, but it was O.K. Softball, we all really clicked as soon as we were together and everything just went from there.”

Ever since Moore was basically in diapers she’s been on the volleyball court. Her mom, Heidi, has been the varsity volleyball coach at PCHS since 2001 and has more than 200 career wins.

Softball came a little bit later, but it’s also a sport Moore has been involved in from the start, beginning with T-Ball and coach pitch, and eventually moving into travel teams when she was 8 years old.

Volleyball and softball are Moore’s favorite sports, but, she said, “Out of those two I can’t choose.”

“Volleyball, I like that it’s really competitive and fast, and there’s multiple plays so if you mess up on one you can always come back for another one and everyone is around you so they can pick you up and be a team.

“Softball, I really like the competitiveness and how you can pick each other up still, but if you make one error you don’t know if you’re going to have a chance to make up for is so you kind of have to just flush it and forget about it.”

There are aspects of both sport that play into Moore’s strengths as an athlete.

“Both of them are super mental sports, and if you get in your head it goes downhill from there,” she said. “You have to be positive and try to forget about the bad that’s happened and focus on the good. There’s always another play that’s going to happen, so you can’t think about the last one if it was bad.

“I’m a very talkative person so I can normally help and be super positive and help cheer people on and talk them up, and that’s like a really big part so everyone feels like they are special and they have a place and they do something for the team.”

This summer, Moore is playing travel softball with her team, the Hanover Hornets. Last weekend they traveled to Tennessee, and will travel to a few more tournaments before school starts back.

She’s seen so much success already in her career, but she has more goals for her sophomore season.

“This next season for volleyball I want to focus on really being positive and helping everyone and setting everyone to a high standard so we can all play together really well,” she said.

“For basketball, I really want to work on my team bonding and being with everyone.

“For softball, I really just want to have a good year again and to make it further than we did this year. Since we’ve been on that big stage now, we can definitely get past it and go to the championship.”