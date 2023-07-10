When Brendon Easley was in middle school, his mom told him he needed to do a sport and get some sort of physical activity.

He tried football, “but that didn’t work out,” he said.

He tried soccer.

“That didn’t work out,” he added.

He also didn’t like basketball.

“Track was all that was left,” he said. “Track was my only option.”

There was something about running that Easley enjoyed. He liked being able to just get on the track and go without having to think about it too much.

“All you have to do is just run,” he said. “You have to think about form and all the technique stuff, but your main goal is really just to run across the finish line.”

Slowly, Easley began to enjoy the sport more and more. Five years later, he’s finished a storied track career at Bassett High School. In his junior year at BHS, Easley was a member of the fifth place finishing 4x100 meter relay team, and finished sixth in the 110 meter hurdles at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track championship. All of that came after he won the hurdles and relay championship at the region finals, and was fourth in the triple jump.

This year, he added even more accolades. In indoor track over the winter, he won the 55 meter hurdles at the Region 3D championships to qualify for the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

He started the outdoor track postseason with the Piedmont District Outdoor Track championships in May at G.W.-Danville High School, where he won the boys 200 meter dash, was second in the 110 meter hurdles, fourth in the 100 meter dash, and fifth in the triple jump.

The 200 at that meet was one of the most highly contested races featuring a stacked field of former state champions and all-state finishers. Easley bested them all, finishing with a personal best time of 22.85 seconds.

“I PR’d like crazy,” he said. “I didn’t think I was able to do that.

“I was so nervous. They usually say being nervous actually helps because of the adrenaline rush, but I didn’t think I was going to win because my heart was beating really fast. I was like, I’m probably going to get third, fourth, fifth. Then I crossed the line and didn’t see anybody next to me. I was like, oh shoot, I just won.”

The win that day gave Easley confidence as me moved on to the region and state finals. He finished his spring with All-Region 3D finishes in the 110 meter hurdles (3rd), and 200 meter dash (4th) at the region outdoor track championship, qualifying for states in both events.

“I didn’t do as well (as the Piedmont District championships), but it gave me the boost I needed to finish the season strong,” he said.

All of his success in his senior year earned Easley Bulletin Runner of the Year honors, as voted on by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

He said the honor meant a lot because it was voted on by others in his home town.

“I saw I was nominated… and I saw people were voting, so I was like, I might have a shot,” he said. “My mom was reposting it, I was reposting it, everybody was reposting it.

“It really meant a lot because people really think I’m good enough to be runner of the year.”

Easley’s mindset about running has changed dramatically since he first began in middle school, and so has the events he competes in. In his early years, his parents wouldn’t let him compete in the hurdles because the race seemed too dangerous.

Then one day his team had a practice meet for the parents to come watch. Easley competed in the hurdles that day, with the hurdles set up two notches too high.

“I still did fine. So they were like, ‘O.K., I feel confident that you can jump these hurdles, so we’ll let you do them,” he said. “But my mom still won’t watch me do them, she’s too afraid.”

The Bengal knows first-hand there are risks involved in the event.

“Our meet my junior year the week before prom, I fell flat on my face and had a big scar on my chin,” he said. “It went away, like, I think the day before prom or the morning of prom, but that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Great. Perfect.’”

Part of why Easley chose the hurdles is because it’s a sprint event with fewer runners than the 100 or 200 meter dash.

The key to hurdles, Easley said, is not thinking about it too much.

“Slowly I was like, O.K., I’ve got to do this and that. I slowly realized there’s more to track than there was in middle school,” he said. “But mainly I don’t really have to think. If I do I’ll mess up, especially jumping hurdles. If I think, I will fall, 24/7.”

His favorite event is the 200, because, as he proved at the Piedmont District championship, he needs time to build up to full speed, but once he’s at his fastest he’s hard to beat.

“The 100, you have to just get out and run, and I need time to build up because I’m not, like, a quick runner,” he said. “When I run the curve, I need to build up slowly so when I get to the straightaway I can boost off… If I get a good push, people have trouble catching me.”

Easley plans to continue running hurdles and the 200 at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall. He’ll join the Patriots indoor and outdoor track teams, and will also likely be a part of a relay for both seasons.

After P&HCC, the Bengal plans to transfer somewhere to major in music. As a saxophone player, he’d like to one day be a professional performer, while also having the ability to possibly be a band director.

He’s taking a break to rest his legs this summer, but he’s excited to get to his new team and join other local high school track standouts as well as Bassett teammates.

Running at Bassett prepared Easley because he’s worked with P&HCC track coach Andre Kidd, and P&HCC assistant coach Kevin Underwood is the head coach at Bassett. Both coaches would give Easley and his teammates college-level workouts in high school so they’re ready for the next level.

He doesn’t want to go into his freshman year with any goals, he just wants to see what running in a college meet is like.

He’ll go to college with confidence gained in his high school career, and fond memories to look back on.

“The overall experience, going to nationals, meeting amazing people, I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.