Baylie Coleman has taken penalty kicks in her soccer career, but none bigger than the one she kicked on May 30.

Coleman stepped to the line in a penalty kick shootout against Hidden Valley in the semifinals of the Region 3D tournament. She and her Magna Vista girls soccer teammates went through 80 minutes of play and two 10 minute overtimes in a scoreless tie with Hidden Valley, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

The Warriors sophomore put her PK through to help Magna Vista win the shootout, 5-4, and get not only a first win over the Titans but also a first trip to the state tourney.

“It was scary. It was so, so scary,” Coleman said of the kick. “Every single PK I’ve taken in a game has been by a foul in the regular 90 minutes, so it was so scary, but the feeling of making it and then going back and celebrating with your teammates is awesome. It’s worth every nerve.”

The win was historic for the Warriors who had been eliminated in the playoffs by Hidden Valley in three straight seasons.

“That was the best thing ever. We’ve never beaten Hidden Valley before, ever,” Coleman said. “They’ve always came and slaughtered us... Just absolute blowouts. But then we get them down to PKs and we beat them. It was awesome.”

Following Magna Vista’s season in which they went undefeated in Piedmont District play, won the PD tournament, and finished as runners up in the region, the awards came for Coleman. She was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District.

The sophomore was also voted Bulletin Girls Soccer Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

All of the accolades, Coleman said, couldn’t have happened without her teammates.

“I thank my teammates and my coaches because, obviously, Ava (Walker) had a great season. She had a great, great season. Alondra (Vera) had a great season, Kelsey (Reece) had a great season. Just everybody else who did not get named, I thank them because without them I couldn’t have been player of the year. Definitely not.

“We made history this season. We were the first girls soccer team at Magna Vista to ever go to states. We were the first to three-peat the district, and we were the second team to go to the region final. There were a lot of firsts and it was so fun to get to do it with the group that I had and the team that we had, because I felt like everyone was so cohesive. It felt like no matter who we were playing or who you were playing with you knew what each other was going to do, and that was just so nice, honestly.”

Coleman’s interest in soccer came from her watching other great women’s teams when she was growing up. She remembers watching the U.S. women’s national team reach the World Cup finals in 2011, when Coleman was just four years old. She’s followed the U.S. and women’s soccer closely ever since.

“Just having like really, really solid role models in women’s sports has been nice, and I think it’s nice for a bunch of kids my age, too, because I’m sure when my parents were growing up they didn’t have a lot of women’s sports they were able to see,” she said. “We are so lucky, my generation is, to be able to have the amount of representation of women in sports and the media like we do.”

Coleman also played tennis and basketball and danced when she was younger, but she started soccer when she was five and that’s the sport that stuck. She loved the way she was able to express herself on the pitch.

“I think soccer is pure competitiveness,” she said. “Everybody can be good and everybody can train as hard as you can, but you can never truly win if you’re not competitive. And for me, I am super competitive, I’ve always been competitive, and that’s just been a really good way to channel that competitiveness into sports.”

Preparation for next season is starting to begin for Coleman. She took some time off to rest following the long spring, but now she’s training with Magna Vista coach Wes Lewis and Anthony Redd with ZonedIn Performance at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

This summer is mostly just about getting stronger and better technically for Coleman.

Even though a lot of her work in the offseason is on her physical soccer skills, after two years playing varsity at Magna Vista, Coleman said she feels like she’s grown the most in the mental side of the game.

“I’m so used to playing with people the same age as me… but going and playing against like 18 year olds as a 14-year-old last year was definitely different and it requires a lot more mental strength,” she said.

“Balancing it with school, too, while being on varsity, because it’s very demanding, but it’s a good demand, I’d say. It teaches you how to manage your time so well.”

Coleman was part of a team that made history at Magna Vista this spring. But she isn’t resting in the final two years of her high school career. She’s now more motivated than ever.

“I want to do it again,” she said. “I don’t want to lose a single game in the district. I don’t want our team to lose at all, ever. I want to continue to be as good as we are and even better, and with the players that we have coming up we can definitely do that.”