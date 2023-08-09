At the start of the Carlisle School baseball season, no one was hotter at the plate than senior catcher Ian Martin.

Martin started the year with 16 hits in the team's first 10 games, 13 of which were for extra bases.

Martin said he felt like he "slowed down" from there, but his end of season stats show otherwise. The Chief finished the year hitting .477 with 21 hits, 29 runs, and 20 RBIs in 16 games. Sixteen of his hits were for extra bases, including a team-high four triples and three home runs. He led the team in runs and RBIs, and had the team's highest fielding percentage, made even more impressive by the fact he's a catcher.

"Overall it was a great year," Martin said in a recent interview.

Everything seemed to fall into place for Martin heading into his senior season. He got to play a season for his grandfather, who was an assistant coach for the Chiefs, and he committed to play baseball for King University, an NCAA Division II school in Bristol, Tennessee, right before the season began.

"It felt great because going into my senior year I was really feeling a lot of pressure not being committed to a college," Martin said. "And being able to commit to a college right before the season really took a lot of pressure off of me. I could go out there and have fun.

"And also being able to play for my grandpa was a super cool experience because he coached my dad over the years and then while growing up I never thought I would be able to play for him, but being able to do that was an amazing experience for me."

The season came full-circle for the Chief in his final game. In the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III state tournament, Carlisle fell to Kenston Forest, 6-3, but Martin hit a home run in his final high school at-bat.

"I would definitely look back at that moment and reflect on it," he said. "It didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but at least I can say I put my all into my last and final game."

Following the season, Martin was named VISAA Division III First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference. He was also voted Bulletin Baseball Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Baseball has been in Martin's blood since before he was born. His dad played collegiately at Virginia Military Institute. He's also related to Martinsville baseball royalty - his cousin is former Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker. He's also cousins with Carlisle coach Terry Carter, who played in the Cleveland Indians organization, and Carter's son, Trey Carter, who is a pitcher at Liberty University.

"It’s overall just been around me my whole life," Martin said of baseball. "I really fell in love with it around the age of 10."

Growing up, Martin also played football and basketball, but he put a focus on baseball around the third grade. He loved that the game felt like a personal sport - the batter versus the pitcher.

"Its you against the other person, and I really like that," he said. "And it’s a tough sport. Overall just baseball is an amazing sport.

"The other sports I wasn’t really that good at, also. Playing football, I used to be a little kid, had no muscle, I was a little chubby. Baseball you don't have to be a big kid. Size doesn’t really matter, and I felt like it was just best for me."

Martin showed power at times in his high school career, but he excelled as a speedster who could get on base and hit for average.

After transferring from Magna Vista High School to Carlisle prior to his junior season, Martin said he felt he made a lot of growth both as a baseball player and student. He graduated this spring with a 4.2 grade point average, and is going to King on an academic scholarship.

"That was big because me and my parents, we don’t only prioritize being an athlete, we also make sure my academics are taken care of," he said.

Martin plans to study physical therapy in college.

He had a few other offers from NCAA Division III schools and some junior colleges, but it was a camp he attended at Radford University last fall that put him on the King coaches' radar. He fell in love with King because it reminded him of Carlisle, with small class sizes and a close-knit campus.

He also believes the tough competition he faced with the Chiefs will help him at the next level.

"We saw some great pitching. There were a lot of DI arms we faced," he said.

Martin's hope this fall is to continue to excel on the baseball field and the classroom.

"I just want to go up there and play great so I can make the travel team in the spring," he said. "I’m not going to be pressed, I’m just going to go up there and play my game like I usually do and not put too much pressure on myself.

"And then I want to maintain great grades in the classroom because without that you can’t really do anything in life and that’s one thing I’ve always prioritized."