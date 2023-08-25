Right before the Piedmont District wrestling championship last winter, Ethan Cobbler dropped a weight class.

The change didn’t affect the Patrick County High School junior at all. He went on to win the PD championship in the 120 pound weight class, moved on to finish second at the Region 2C championship, and finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

Every step of the wrestling postseason was a learning experience for Cobbler, who reached the state tournament for the third time in his three year PCHS career.

“Going into states, what I learned from regions is expect anything,” Cobbler said. “Anything can happen. We had two seniors who were expecting to go to states and things didn’t work out for them in regionals, so I took from that that anything can happen in states. I could have broken my arm or a bone in regionals or state and I would have been done. So anything can happen at any moment.”

Winning a Piedmont District title gave Cobbler confidence heading to regions.

“Going into regionals I was nervous because we haven’t wrestled anyone in the other districts during our regular season, so we knew nothing about them at all,” he said.

“It didn’t affect me as much as I thought it would, but some things just threw me off, some moves I hadn’t seen. I pinned one guy, and then it went to a decision and I won by points the second match. Then the finals came around and I got pinned. I wasn’t expecting the guy to do what he did.”

At the state meet in February at Salem Civic Center, Cobbler won his first match by a fall, and lost in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with three straight victories by forfeit, fall, and decision to reach the third place match.

His fourth place made him the Cougars highest finisher at the state finals.

After so much success throughout his junior season, Cobbler was voted Bulletin Wrestler of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

“It feels pretty good. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said of the honor.

The Cougar, now in his senior year at PCHS, has been wrestling for 11 years. He got started in the sport watching his younger brother compete and wanting to join him on the mat.

Cobbler grew up playing baseball and soccer, and still plays football, but said “Wrestling is my all-time favorite.”

“It’s just a mental and physical mindset you have to have that not everyone has,” he said.

Cobbler’s fondest memories from his junior season came in the regular season when he wrestled against his good friend from Martinsville High School. The two had wrestled about 10 times before, setting up something of a rivalry between the pals.

He didn’t get to wrestle against his friend at the PD championship because he moved to a new weight class, but the day was still “pretty exciting” Cobbler said.

“My team won a district championship, and me being a part of it and winning first place as well, helping my team made it a lot better,” he said.

Cobbler was also a member of the Cougars outdoor track team last spring, and was part of the boys 4x800 meter relay team that finished 11th at the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

The Cougar is working out as a member of the PCHS football team this fall, and also lifting weights right now to get ready for wrestling this winter.

He has big goals for his senior season. His most wins in a season is 58, and he currently sits at 95 career wins.

“I would probably like to beat my own record in wins and definitely pass the school record for most wins in a high school career,” he said.

The current record for most career wins at PCHS stands at 120.

The Patrick County wrestling team will begin the 2023/2024 season this November.