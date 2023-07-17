When Ian Betton got to middle school, he had a decision to make.

He grew up playing baseball and soccer, but with both played in the spring season, he needed to choose one.

“Almost all of my friends played soccer and they were like, ‘You should just stick with soccer, play with us,’” Betton said. “So I chose my friends, and it ended up being a good choice sticking with it and playing it all through middle school and finishing up in high school.”

Fans and coaches at Magna Vista High School are thankful Betton chose soccer. He finished his career this spring as one of the most decorated players in school history. As a senior, Betton was named Piedmont District and Region 3D Player of the Year and First Team All-VHSL Class 3.

Betton was also part of a Warriors squad that won the Region 3D championship for just the second time in school history. In the region title game, Magna Vista had an overtime win over rival Bassett High School, and Betton had all three of his team’s goals.

Magna Vista reached the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals, and finished the season 22-1, winning the Piedmont District regular season and tournament title.

It was the same friend group that convinced Betton to choose soccer in middle school that he stuck with throughout all the success of his high school career. Magna Vista graduated 11 seniors this season.

“I think I’ve talked to five or six of the guys in the senior class just today,” Betton said. “So having that close group of guys from soccer, I got my lifelong best friend, from when we were 3 years old and started playing together until now. We went and got lunch today.

“Having that big group of guys that we can stay close to and reach out to if we need anything now as we get older, we had really good group of guys and a really good senior class, so I’m really thankful for them.”

Betton said his senior season was “everything I wanted and everything we wanted as team.”

“We wanted to get back and win the region again like we did my sophomore year. Obviously we came up a little short in states, ending a little early, but overall we all enjoyed it, especially the seniors, playing together for one last season. I think it ended up how we wanted.”

Even though Betton had to choose between two sports when he was in middle school, deep down, for him, it was always going to be soccer. He started playing when he was around 4 years old. His mom and dad put him in the sport and pushed him to stick with it, and Betton said, “I’ve just enjoyed it ever since then.”

There’s something about the game that fits Betton’s personality.

“I think just the competitiveness of it,” he said. “And playing with my friends as well. The social aspect, and the game, watching the game, playing the game, I don’t know. It’s something about just playing with the ball I just fell in love with. I just enjoyed it ever since then.”

Betton was a captain for the Warriors for multiple seasons, which helped his mental growth on the field.

He’s hopeful those skills carry over into the next phase of his life. He’ll attend James Madison University this fall where he plans to study engineering.

“I think mentally I grew a lot,” he said. “My leadership skills, communication, those are two things I can obviously take into the real world and the future and to a job.

“And then physically on the field from my freshman year to my senior year, I think I grew physically, putting in work. Just with the soccer aspect of it, I got a lot better technically. And all of those things I think translated and showed on the field from my freshman year to this past year with a lot of the awards and honors I was lucky to receive.”

In addition to district, region, and state honors, Betton was also voted Bulletin Boys Soccer Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Betton isn’t quite giving up on soccer just yet. This summer, he’s coaching local youth players, and he plans to play on the club team at JMU.

He wanted to focus on his education, but knew if he wasn’t playing he would miss the game. Playing club gives him the best of both worlds.

“I think I would definitely miss it,” he said. “Even having being done for a month or so now, it’s started to hit me now that I miss it. I think when the fall season comes around if I weren’t playing at all I think I would definitely miss it, so I think club will keep me going and at least keep me in the game.”

When he trains young players, Betton is sure to tell them to keep soccer fun. It was the social aspect of the sport that drew him to the game, and it’s the lesson he hopes to pass down to the next generation.

“That is the biggest part. That is the one thing I wish, obviously I had a lot of fun playing the game over the years, but if I had to go back the one thing I would do is have more fun with it. That is the most important thing is my opinion is to have fun.”

In the meantime, he’s hopeful he was part of a team that left its mark on soccer in the area.

“I think, especially at our last few games, having so many people in the community come out to those games, it’s just really special,” he said. “For me getting voted (Bulletin Athlete of the Year) was really special, but I think having the community behind Magna Vista as a whole, Bassett as a whole, and just soccer in this area as a whole, I think it really means a lot to the sport in this area and hopefully it can continue to grow. I think it definitely will in the future.”