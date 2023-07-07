Running used to be just a thing for Sienna Bailey.

She was good, but never cared to be great. Happy to finish in the top 10, maybe even the top 5.

That was until the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state championship this winter. The Bassett junior capped a season in which she broke a personal record in seemingly every race with an all-state sixth place finish in the 1,600 meter run.

From there, Bailey’s mindset changed.

“I think it was a super fun season,” Bailey said in a recent phone interview. “I think it was the first season of my high school career I really started to race and really push myself every race to the most that I can do and the best of my ability.

“Once I started seeing what I was capable of, I was like, 'O.K., let's see how far I can take this.' So I feel like my mindset changed a whole lot more for my junior year.”

Bailey started the school year with a win in the Piedmont District cross country championship, and a fifth place finish at the Region 3D cross country championships to qualify for the state finals.

After indoor, Bailey followed with another record breaking outdoor track season. On May 6, the Bengals travelled to Charlottesville to compete in the Dogwood Track Classic at the University of Virginia. Coming into that race, Bailey hadn’t matched her personal best time in the 2-mile race since her freshman year.

The time of 12:05 had haunted her for years, and the longest race in track was a mental hurdle she hadn’t been able to get over, until that day.

She ran the race in 11 minutes, 47 seconds, winning her race by nine seconds.

“Going into that race, I don’t know what the difference was, but the 2-mile had always been a very hard mental race for me because I had never been able to overcome the time I got my freshman year,” she said.

“That race, after running that, I realized I can do this, I just had to be around the right group of people to push me to help me do that. So I think the competition of that day really helped me, and I think that’s my favorite race from this season.”

Bailey followed that race with All-Region finishes in the 1600 meter (2nd) and 800 meter (4th) at the Region 3D outdoor track finals, and an All-State finish in the 1600 meter run (8th) at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track state championships.

In her junior year, running went from being a physical sport to a mental one for the Bengal. There was one simple change she made that made it easier for her to focus while running – she quit wearing a watch.

It was a little change, but it helped her get out of her head and focus more on racing against her competition rather than the clock.

“I used to be very pace organized, so I would calculate what I needed to be at each lap, every race,” she said. “But at the end of the outdoor season I stopped wearing my watch for some races and said, I'm not going to look at the time, I'm just going to go race and put myself in position with the top three runners. So that's kind of what I did. I think just not using the watch helped me a whole lot.”

Bailey started running track in middle school, mostly because she had friends who were on the team.

In eighth grade, she was on the basketball team when a friend, fellow Bengals runner Amanda Goad, told Bailey about distance running.

“She said, ‘Hey Sienna, I think you would enjoy running cross country and I think you could be a great runner,” Bailey said. “So I kind of said, ‘O.K.,’ and I tried it out and I fell in love with it since then.”

Running is a great stress reliever for Bailey, who uses it as a getaway, a way to waste time outside of the house, and simply get out in nature.

She’s also found her teammates and fellow runners are more than just competition on the course and track.

“I think you’re just being surrounded with the right people,” she said. “It’s really like a family. You grow together. You literally see every emotion with every single person. Running is hard sometimes and you have to overcome those days, but having people to do it with I think is probably what made me love it so much.”

For her efforts last school year, Bailey was voted Female Runner of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

“I was just super happy and grateful to get voted for that,” she said. “I think it was cool just for everyone to see how much I’ve progressed over the year and improved, and hopefully I can be an inspiration for anyone who would want to get into running and just show hard work pays off.”

Bailey has already started conditioning for the upcoming cross country season, set to begin in August. She runs every morning, and will continue until school starts back. She’s also put in a new focus on eating cleaner, getting a full eight hours of sleep each night, and doing strength training throughout the week.

Her focus is to do everything she can to make the most of her senior year.

Bailey’s new mindset has definitely made running a lot harder than it used to be, but it’s also made the work worth it.

“I think it is fun,” she said. “I think it's more nerve-wracking, getting to the line and not being like, 'Oh, let's see how this goes.' I have a goal and if I don't hit that goal then it can be upsetting at times, but I think that helped me realize my potential and just keep working harder to go back and get better.

“I really want to focus on doing everything I can to be the best runner I can for senior year. I want to go out with a bang, I want to try go get school records.”