Volleyball was not Samantha Harris’s first choice of sports when the recent Patrick County High School graduate was younger.

She started playing travel volleyball in sixth grade, but said, “If I’m being honest, I didn’t really like it.”

She wanted, instead, to play football, but her dad wouldn’t allow that. So she stuck with volleyball, despite how little she enjoyed the sport at first.

“It’s very slow when you’re in middle school,” she said.

Her eighth grade year, Harris was called up to the junior varsity volleyball team at Patrick County. That’s when she found a love for the game. The quicker pace made volleyball much more fun to play, and within no time it was her new favorite sport.

“I was the only eighth grader that got pulled up to JV,” Harris said. “And as soon as I got up there I got thrown into the outside position, so I had to pick up on a lot of stuff really quickly, so I think it was just the challenge of being the younger teammate and learning from all of my older teammates. My best friend, still is my best friend, she was the setter and she helped me through that whole entire year.”

It’s a good thing Harris stuck with volleyball. Not only did she just wrap up a storied career with the Cougars, she also made a family on the court along the way.

“It was an awesome experience,” Harris said of her senior volleyball season. “All of my best friends are on my volleyball team, so it was nice. It was more like a family than a team.

“I got to lead and do stuff the way that I had seen my friends who were seniors before me do it, and it was cool for me to lead a team for once.”

In her senior year, Harris was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District after leading the Cougars with 268 kills, with 216 digs, 15 blocks, and 80 aces on the season.

She also won two big awards for her play on the court last fall. She was voted Bulletin Volleyball Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin, and was given the Lady Cougar award at PCHS, as voted on by coaches in the school.

After being named one of the Bulletin’s Athletes of the Year, Harris said it was special because it proved she was playing for a reason, and other people saw that, too.

The Lady Cougar award is one she said she’ll always remember and be proud of.

“When I was younger, seeing girls get that, that to me meant that the coach thought you were the hardest working on the team, and that’s always what I strived for,” Harris said. “That’s what dad has taught me and mom has taught me all along. You don’t have to be the best on the court, you just have to be the hardest working. So that was kind of like I achieved something in my eyes and I know that (PCHS Volleyball Coach) Coach (Heidi) Moore knew the hard work I put in.”

Harris was also a standout softball player at PCHS. She was named First Team All-Piedmont District as a second baseman this spring.

The award-winning senior campaign for Harris was the culmination of years of work, not just on her physical abilities as a volleyball player, but also her work to be better mentally on the court.

When she was younger – and one of the youngest players on the team – she said “I was really bad in my head, mentally.”

Harris had to learn to have confidence in herself so she could be a better teammate.

“I would always count myself out,” she said. “If I made one mistake I was basically done for the game. I would beat myself up that much. And as I went through my other years, I played travel ball with Heidi and she really just taught me, you’re going to make mistakes, you just need to shake if off because you need to be there for your team. If you’re down on yourself it’s going to make them down on themselves. So I would say senior year I really just started letting go more, and that made me a better athlete overall in all of my sports.”

Harris plans to attend Patrick & Henry Community College this fall, and then after one year transfer to Radford University to study sports nutrition.

While at Radford, she hopes to be able to play co-ed intramural or club volleyball.

She isn’t giving up on competitive volleyball, but there will always be a part of the Cougars program that has a play in her heart.

“Out of all my teams, they were the ones I would go out of my way to hang out with at things that were not volleyball,” she said.

“I absolutely love my team. It was like I grew up with most of them and they’re some of my best friends… I’m still going to go try to watch them play because I just love them so much.”