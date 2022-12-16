Bulletin Football PIck'em adds local basketball rivalry contests

We have a full slate of basketball games as part of this week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em.

With Piedmont District rivalry matchups between Martinsville and G.W.-Danville, and Bassett and Patrick County, as well as a doubleheader on Friday between neighbors Carlisle and Westover Christian Academy, it only seemed right to include all six contests in this week’s slate of games.

Martinsville and G.W.-Danville’s boys basketball team will face off on Friday at Martinsville Middle School at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs and Eagles girls teams will tip-off at G.W.-Danville High School, also on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bassett and Patrick County will play a boys basketball game on Friday at Patrick County High School, and the girls will meet up at Bassett High School on Friday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Carlisle and Westover’s girls basketball teams will play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Carlisle School. The schools’ boys basketball teams will play immediately after.

In addition to high school hoops, we have two college football bowls and three NFL contests to pick from.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week’s games

Girls Basketball: Westover Christian at Carlisle

Girls Basketball: Martinsville at G.W.-Danville

Girls Basketball: Patrick County at Bassett

Boys Basketball: G.W.-Danville at Martinsville

Boys Basketball: Bassett at Patrick County

Boys Basketball: Westover Christian at Carlisle

Cure Bowl: No. 25 UTSA (11-2) vs. No. 24 Troy (11-2)

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)

Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)

Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)

Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 106-45

Carlisle

Martinsville

Patrick County

Martinsville

Patrick County

Carlisle

Troy

Cincinnati

Panthers

Cowboys

Commanders

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 112-39

Carlisle

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Carlisle

Troy

Louisville

Panthers

Cowboys

Commanders

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 89-64

Carlisle

G.W.-Danville

Bassett

Martinsville

Bassett

Carlisle

Troy

Cincinnati

Steelers

Cowboys

Giants

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 81-60

Carlisle

Martinsville

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Carlisle

Troy

Cincinnati

Panthers

Cowboys

Commanders

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 93-49

Carlisle

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Martinsville

Bassett

Carlisle

UTSA

Cincinnati

Steelers

Cowboys

Commanders

@BulletinSport Twitter followers

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 95-56

Carlisle

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Martinsville

Bassett

Carlisle

UTSA

Cincinnati

Panthers

Cowboys

Commanders