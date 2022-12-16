Bulletin Football PIck'em adds local basketball rivalry contests

We have a full slate of basketball games as part of this week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em.
With Piedmont District rivalry matchups between Martinsville and G.W.-Danville, and Bassett and Patrick County, as well as a doubleheader on Friday between neighbors Carlisle and Westover Christian Academy, it only seemed right to include all six contests in this week’s slate of games.
Martinsville and G.W.-Danville’s boys basketball team will face off on Friday at Martinsville Middle School at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs and Eagles girls teams will tip-off at G.W.-Danville High School, also on Friday at 7 p.m.
Bassett and Patrick County will play a boys basketball game on Friday at Patrick County High School, and the girls will meet up at Bassett High School on Friday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Carlisle and Westover’s girls basketball teams will play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Carlisle School. The schools’ boys basketball teams will play immediately after.
In addition to high school hoops, we have two college football bowls and three NFL contests to pick from.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week’s games
Girls Basketball: Westover Christian at Carlisle
Girls Basketball: Martinsville at G.W.-Danville
Girls Basketball: Patrick County at Bassett
Boys Basketball: G.W.-Danville at Martinsville
Boys Basketball: Bassett at Patrick County
Boys Basketball: Westover Christian at Carlisle
Cure Bowl: No. 25 UTSA (11-2) vs. No. 24 Troy (11-2)
Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)
Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)
Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)
Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 106-45
Carlisle
Martinsville
Patrick County
Martinsville
Patrick County
Carlisle
Troy
Cincinnati
Panthers
Cowboys
Commanders
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 112-39
Carlisle
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Carlisle
Troy
Louisville
Panthers
Cowboys
Commanders
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 89-64
Carlisle
G.W.-Danville
Bassett
Martinsville
Bassett
Carlisle
Troy
Cincinnati
Steelers
Cowboys
Giants
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 81-60
Carlisle
Martinsville
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Carlisle
Troy
Cincinnati
Panthers
Cowboys
Commanders
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 93-49
Carlisle
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Martinsville
Bassett
Carlisle
UTSA
Cincinnati
Steelers
Cowboys
Commanders
@BulletinSport Twitter followers
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 95-56
Carlisle
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Martinsville
Bassett
Carlisle
UTSA
Cincinnati
Panthers
Cowboys
Commanders