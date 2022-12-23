Bulletin Football Pick'em bowl game spectacular

'Tis the season for football.
And 'tis the season for picking football games.
And this week, we have a LOT of games to pick.
In what is becoming an annual tradition in Bulletin Football Pick'em, for the Christmas week we are picking all the remaining college football bowl games - all 28 of them. All the standings can basically be thrown at the window at this point, because with more than two dozen games to pick this week, anything can happen.
Since is it Christmas, and Christmas is a time for family, the gift I, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper, got my family is the gift of picking. Just kidding, but I did enlist my family as guests this week. This week's guests are my dad, Chuck Cooper, and brother, Reed Cooper.
The guests are currently in last place in the overall Bulletin Pick'em standings, so we'll see if the Coopers can pull off a Christmas miracle.
We'll take next week off from picking, but we'll return the first week of January and continue through the Super Bowl.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week's games
Dec. 23 - Independence Bowl – Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5)
Dec. 23 – Gasparilla Bowl – Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6)
Dec. 24 – Hawai’i Bowl – Middle Tennessee (7-5) vs. San Diego St. (7-5)
Dec. 26 – Quick Lane Bowl – New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6)
Dec. 27 – Camellia Bowl – Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6)
Dec. 27 – First Responder Bowl – Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)
Dec. 27 – Birmingham Bowl – Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5)
Dec. 27 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)
Dec. 28 – Military Bowl – UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4)
Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl – Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6)
Dec. 28 – Holiday Bowl – No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)
Dec. 28 – Texas Bowl – Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)
Dec. 29 – Pinstripe Bowl – Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)
Dec. 29 – Cheez-It Bowl – Oklahoma (6-6) vs. No. 13 Florida St. (9-3)
Dec. 29 – Alamo Bowl – No. 20 Texas (8-4) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2)
Dec. 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Maryland (7-5) vs. No. 23 NC State (8-4)
Dec. 30 – Sun Bowl – Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. No. 18 UCLA (9-3)
Dec. 30 – Gator Bowl – No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4)
Dec. 30 – Arizona Bowl – Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)
Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl – No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)
Dec. 31 – Sugar Bowl – No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3)
Dec. 31 – Music City Bowl – Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
Jan. 2 – ReliaQuest Bowl - No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)
Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl Classic – No. 16 Tulane (11-2) vs. No. 10 USC (11-2)
Jan. 2 – Citrus Bowl – No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)
Jan. 2 – Rose Bowl – No. 11 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 8 Utah (10-3)
Dec. 31 – CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl – No. 3 TCU (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (13-0)
Dec. 31 – CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl – No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (13-0)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 4-7
Overall: 110-52
Houston
Wake Forest
San Diego State
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Utah State
Coastal Carolina
Oklahoma State
Duke
Arkansas
UNC
Ole Miss
Minnesota
Florida State
Washington
NC State
UCLA
South Carolina
Wyoming
Clemson
Alabama
Iowa
Miss. State
USC
Purdue
Penn State
Michigan
Georgia
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 119-43
Houston
Wake Forest
San Diego
Bowling Green
Georgia Southern
Memphis
East Carolina
Wisconsin
Duke
Arkansas
Oregon
Ole Miss
Minnesota
Florida State
Texas
Maryland
UCLA
Notre Dame
Ohio
Clemson
Alabama
Iowa
Illinois
USC
LSU
Utah
Michigan
Georgia
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 96-68
Louisiana
Wake Forest
San Diego
Bowling Green
Georgia Southern
Memphis
East Carolina
Oklahoma
Duke
Kansas
UNC
Ole Miss
Minnesota
Florida State
Washington
NC State
UCLA
Notre Dame
Ohio
Clemson
Alabama
Kentucky
Mississippi State
USC
LSU
Penn State
Michigan
Georgia
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 4-7
Overall: 85-67
Houston
Wake Forest
Middle Tennessee
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Memphis
Coastal Carolina
Oklahoma State
Duke
Arkansas
UNC
Ole Miss
Syracuse
Florida State
Washington
NC State
UCLA
Notre Dame
Ohio
Clemson
Alabama
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Tulane
LSU
Penn State
Michigan
Georgia
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 5-6
Overall: 100-61
Houston
Wake Forest
San Diego State
New Mexico State
Georgia Southern
Memphis
Coastal Carolina
Oklahoma State
UCF
Kansas
Oregon
Ole Miss
Syracuse
Florida State
Washington
NC State
UCLA
Notre Dame
Ohio
Clemson
Kansas State
Kentucky
Miss. State
USC
LSU
Utah
Michigan
Georgia
Guest: Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad Chuck Cooper and brother Reed Cooper
Last week's guest (BHS football coach Brandon Johnson): 5-5
Overall: 88-63
Houston
Wake Forest
San Diego State
New Mexico State
Georgia Southern
Utah State
East Carolina
Oklahoma State
UCF
Kansas
Oregon
Ole Miss
Syracuse
Florida State
Texas
NC State
UCLA
South Carolina
Wyoming
Tennessee
Alabama
Kentucky
Miss. State
USC
LSU
Penn State
Michigan
Georgia