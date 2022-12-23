Bulletin Football Pick'em bowl game spectacular

'Tis the season for football.

And 'tis the season for picking football games.

And this week, we have a LOT of games to pick.

In what is becoming an annual tradition in Bulletin Football Pick'em, for the Christmas week we are picking all the remaining college football bowl games - all 28 of them. All the standings can basically be thrown at the window at this point, because with more than two dozen games to pick this week, anything can happen.

Since is it Christmas, and Christmas is a time for family, the gift I, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper, got my family is the gift of picking. Just kidding, but I did enlist my family as guests this week. This week's guests are my dad, Chuck Cooper, and brother, Reed Cooper.

The guests are currently in last place in the overall Bulletin Pick'em standings, so we'll see if the Coopers can pull off a Christmas miracle.

We'll take next week off from picking, but we'll return the first week of January and continue through the Super Bowl.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week's games

Dec. 23 - Independence Bowl – Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5)

Dec. 23 – Gasparilla Bowl – Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6)

Dec. 24 – Hawai’i Bowl – Middle Tennessee (7-5) vs. San Diego St. (7-5)

Dec. 26 – Quick Lane Bowl – New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6)

Dec. 27 – Camellia Bowl – Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6)

Dec. 27 – First Responder Bowl – Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)

Dec. 27 – Birmingham Bowl – Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

Dec. 27 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Dec. 28 – Military Bowl – UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4)

Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl – Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6)

Dec. 28 – Holiday Bowl – No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)

Dec. 28 – Texas Bowl – Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)

Dec. 29 – Pinstripe Bowl – Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

Dec. 29 – Cheez-It Bowl – Oklahoma (6-6) vs. No. 13 Florida St. (9-3)

Dec. 29 – Alamo Bowl – No. 20 Texas (8-4) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2)

Dec. 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Maryland (7-5) vs. No. 23 NC State (8-4)

Dec. 30 – Sun Bowl – Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. No. 18 UCLA (9-3)

Dec. 30 – Gator Bowl – No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4)

Dec. 30 – Arizona Bowl – Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)

Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl – No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)

Dec. 31 – Sugar Bowl – No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3)

Dec. 31 – Music City Bowl – Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Jan. 2 – ReliaQuest Bowl - No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl Classic – No. 16 Tulane (11-2) vs. No. 10 USC (11-2)

Jan. 2 – Citrus Bowl – No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)

Jan. 2 – Rose Bowl – No. 11 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 8 Utah (10-3)

Dec. 31 – CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl – No. 3 TCU (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (13-0)

Dec. 31 – CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl – No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (13-0)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 4-7

Overall: 110-52

Houston

Wake Forest

San Diego State

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Utah State

Coastal Carolina

Oklahoma State

Duke

Arkansas

UNC

Ole Miss

Minnesota

Florida State

Washington

NC State

UCLA

South Carolina

Wyoming

Clemson

Alabama

Iowa

Miss. State

USC

Purdue

Penn State

Michigan

Georgia

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 119-43

Houston

Wake Forest

San Diego

Bowling Green

Georgia Southern

Memphis

East Carolina

Wisconsin

Duke

Arkansas

Oregon

Ole Miss

Minnesota

Florida State

Texas

Maryland

UCLA

Notre Dame

Ohio

Clemson

Alabama

Iowa

Illinois

USC

LSU

Utah

Michigan

Georgia

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 96-68

Louisiana

Wake Forest

San Diego

Bowling Green

Georgia Southern

Memphis

East Carolina

Oklahoma

Duke

Kansas

UNC

Ole Miss

Minnesota

Florida State

Washington

NC State

UCLA

Notre Dame

Ohio

Clemson

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi State

USC

LSU

Penn State

Michigan

Georgia

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 4-7

Overall: 85-67

Houston

Wake Forest

Middle Tennessee

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Memphis

Coastal Carolina

Oklahoma State

Duke

Arkansas

UNC

Ole Miss

Syracuse

Florida State

Washington

NC State

UCLA

Notre Dame

Ohio

Clemson

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Tulane

LSU

Penn State

Michigan

Georgia

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 5-6

Overall: 100-61

Houston

Wake Forest

San Diego State

New Mexico State

Georgia Southern

Memphis

Coastal Carolina

Oklahoma State

UCF

Kansas

Oregon

Ole Miss

Syracuse

Florida State

Washington

NC State

UCLA

Notre Dame

Ohio

Clemson

Kansas State

Kentucky

Miss. State

USC

LSU

Utah

Michigan

Georgia

Guest: Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad Chuck Cooper and brother Reed Cooper

Last week's guest (BHS football coach Brandon Johnson): 5-5

Overall: 88-63

Houston

Wake Forest

San Diego State

New Mexico State

Georgia Southern

Utah State

East Carolina

Oklahoma State

UCF

Kansas

Oregon

Ole Miss

Syracuse

Florida State

Texas

NC State

UCLA

South Carolina

Wyoming

Tennessee

Alabama

Kentucky

Miss. State

USC

LSU

Penn State

Michigan

Georgia