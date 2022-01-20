Bulletin Football Pick'em coming down to the wire

It's the last week of Bulletin Pick'em until the Super Bowl, and it's coming down to the wire.
Well, not really. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt has the pick'em championship pretty much firmly in-hand, with a 14-game lead over second place, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper.
The battle for second place is a bit closer, though. Cooper has a 4-game lead over the @BulletinSport Twitter Followers, and a 9-game lead over the guests.
Speaking of guests, this week's guest is a newby to Bulletin Pick'em. We welcome Heidi Pinkston, the Executive Director of Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. Pinkston made sure to pick Martinsville girls basketball in their game Friday night, because she is "ALWAYS a Bulldog."
We'll see if Pinkston can help the guests move up the standings in the final full week of picking.
As always, thank you to everyone who participated in the pick'em polls on Twitters the last few months. Good luck this week!
Here's this week's slate of games, which includes all four NFL postseason games and six high school hoops contests.
This week's games
AFC Divisional Round - Bengals and Titans
NFC Divisional Round - 49ers at Packers
NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
AFC Divisional Round - Bills at Chiefs
HS girls basketball - Martinsville at Bassett
HS girls basketball - Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville
HS girls basketball - Patrick County at Halifax County
HS boys basketball - G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista
HS boys basketball - Halifax County at Patrick County
HS boys basketball - Bassett at Tunstall
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 11-1
Season: 118-78
Titans
Packers
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Martinsville girls basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Halifax County girls basketball
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
Halifax County boys basketball
Tunstall boys basketball
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 10-2
Season: 132-64
Titans
Packers
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Martinsville girls basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Halifax girls basketball
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
Halifax Co. boys basketball
Tunstall boys basketball
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 9-3
Season: 112-84
Titans
Packers
Rams
Bills
Martinsville girls basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Patrick Co. girls basketball
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
Halifax Co. boys basketball
Tunstalls boys basketball
Guest: Heidi Pinkston
Executive Director of Piedmont Arts
Last week (Rives S. Brown Principal Broker Rives Coleman): 11-1
Season: 109-87
Bengals
Packers
Buccaneers
Chiefs
Martinsville girls basketball
G.W.-Danville girls basketball
Patrick Co. girls basketball
Magna Vista boys basketball
Patrick Co. boys basketball
Bassett boys basketball