Bulletin Football Pick'em coming down to the wire

It's the last week of Bulletin Pick'em until the Super Bowl, and it's coming down to the wire.

Well, not really. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt has the pick'em championship pretty much firmly in-hand, with a 14-game lead over second place, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper.

The battle for second place is a bit closer, though. Cooper has a 4-game lead over the @BulletinSport Twitter Followers, and a 9-game lead over the guests.

Speaking of guests, this week's guest is a newby to Bulletin Pick'em. We welcome Heidi Pinkston, the Executive Director of Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. Pinkston made sure to pick Martinsville girls basketball in their game Friday night, because she is "ALWAYS a Bulldog."

We'll see if Pinkston can help the guests move up the standings in the final full week of picking.

As always, thank you to everyone who participated in the pick'em polls on Twitters the last few months. Good luck this week!

Here's this week's slate of games, which includes all four NFL postseason games and six high school hoops contests.

This week's games

AFC Divisional Round - Bengals and Titans

NFC Divisional Round - 49ers at Packers

NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers

AFC Divisional Round - Bills at Chiefs

HS girls basketball - Martinsville at Bassett

HS girls basketball - Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville

HS girls basketball - Patrick County at Halifax County

HS boys basketball - G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista

HS boys basketball - Halifax County at Patrick County

HS boys basketball - Bassett at Tunstall

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 11-1

Season: 118-78

Titans

Packers

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Martinsville girls basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Halifax County girls basketball

G.W.-Danville boys basketball

Halifax County boys basketball

Tunstall boys basketball

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 10-2

Season: 132-64

Titans

Packers

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Martinsville girls basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Halifax girls basketball

G.W.-Danville boys basketball

Halifax Co. boys basketball

Tunstall boys basketball

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 9-3

Season: 112-84

Titans

Packers

Rams

Bills

Martinsville girls basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Patrick Co. girls basketball

G.W.-Danville boys basketball

Halifax Co. boys basketball

Tunstalls boys basketball

Guest: Heidi Pinkston

Executive Director of Piedmont Arts

Last week (Rives S. Brown Principal Broker Rives Coleman): 11-1

Season: 109-87

Bengals

Packers

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Martinsville girls basketball

G.W.-Danville girls basketball

Patrick Co. girls basketball

Magna Vista boys basketball

Patrick Co. boys basketball

Bassett boys basketball