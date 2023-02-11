We’ve reached the finale of Bulletin Football Pick’em for the 2022-2023 season.

Congratulations to Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who went 152-64 this season to win the Pick’em championship for a second straight season.

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper finished in second for the second straight year, going 140-76 overall.

Congratulations to the @BulletinSport Twitter Followers, who went 131-85 to finish tied for third place, a great comeback after starting the season in last place. Thank you to all who played along every week making picks.

And thank you so much to all of our guests this season. Even though the guests finished in fifth place, going 114-90, hopefully you all at least had fun getting to be a part of the action.

A final thank you to Bulletin employees Janet Burnette, Jennifer Prillaman, and Ali Wall, who also played along this season for the first time. Prillaman (125-81) finished fourth, Burnette (113-86) finished in sixth, and Wall (104-61) came in seventh.

To everyone who was a part of Pick’em this year, I hope you had as much fun as I (Sports Editor Cara Cooper) did.

For our final pick’em week, we’re picking the Super Bowl!

But not just the Super Bowl winner. We’re picking every aspect of the Super Bowl. Quarterback stats, running back stats, receiver, defense, and even kicker stats. Plus a couple other intangibles that will have a huge impact on the game (maybe not, but it’s still fun!).

The big game is on Sunday night. Let’s see how everyone in Bulletin Football Pick’em does to finish off the season.

This week's picks

Super Bowl winner — Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs

Coin flip - heads or tails

QB with more passing yards — Jalen Hurts (Eagles) or Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

QB with more rushing yards — Jalen Hurts (Eagles) or Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

QB with more total touchdowns — Jalen Hurts (Eagles) or Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Most receiving yards — A.J. Brown (Eagles), DeVonta Smith (Eagles), Travis Kelce (Chiefs), or JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs)

Most rushing yards — Miles Sanders (Eagles) or Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs)

Defense with most turnovers — Eagles or Chiefs

Kicker with most points — Jake Elliott (Eagles) or Harrison Butker (Chiefs)

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach – Green, yellow, red, or other

BONUS - Who wins MVP?

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 6-2

Final overall: 140-76

Chiefs

tails

Mahomes

Hurts

Mahomes

Kelce

Sanders

Eagles

Butker

Other

Travis Kelce

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-2

Final overall: 152-64

Eagles

heads

Mahomes

Hurts

Mahomes

Brown

Sanders

Chiefs

Elliott

Other

Mahomes

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-1

Final overall: 125-81

Chiefs

tails

Mahomes

Hurts

Mahomes

Smith

Pacheco

Eagles

Butker

yellow

Mahomes

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 4-4

Final overall: 113-86

Eagles

heads

Hurts

Hurts

Hurts

Brown

Sanders

Chiefs

Elliott

red

Hurts

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 3-5

Final overall: 104-61

Chiefs

-

Mahomes

Hurts

Mahomes

Kelce

Sanders

Chiefs

Butker

other

Mahomes

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 6-2

Final overall: 131-85

Chiefs

tails

Mahomes

Hurts

Mahomes

Kelce

Sanders

Eagles

Butker

Yellow

-