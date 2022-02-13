Bulletin Football Pick'em finishes with Super Bowl showdown

We’ve reached the finale of Bulletin Football Pick’em for the 2021-2022 season.

Congratulations to Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who despite going 1-3 in NFL picks for the divisional rounds, he was still able to come away with a pick’em season victory, going 133-67.

Bulletin Sports Editor was also 1-3, and finished the year in second place, going 119-81 overall.

The @BulletinSport Twitter Followers were also 1-3 in NFL divisional round picks, finishing the season in third place, 113-87.

Our final guest picker of the year, Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston, was 2-2 on NFL picks, helping the guests finish 111-89.

Thank you so much to all of our guests this season, and thank you to everyone who participated in the polls on Twitter. I hope you had as much fun as I did.

For our final pick’em week, we’re picking the Super Bowl!

But not just the Super Bowl winner. We’re picking every aspect of the Super Bowl. Quarterback stats, running back stats, receiver, defense, and even kicker stats.

The big game is Sunday night. Let’s see how Wyatt, Cooper, and the Bulletin Twitter followers do.

This week’s picks

Super Bowl winner — LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

QB with more passing yards — Matt Stafford (Rams) or Joe Burrow (Bengals)

QB with more total touchdowns — Matt Stafford (Rams) or Joe Burrow (Bengals)

Most receiving yards — Cooper Kupp (Rams), Odell Beckham (Rams), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), or Tee Higgins (Bengals)

Most rushing yards — Joe Mixon (Bengals) or Cam Akers (Bengals)

Defense with most turnovers — Rams, Bengals, or no turnovers will happen

Kicker with most points — Matt Gay (Rams) or Evan McPherson (Bengals)

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Super Bowl winner — LA RAMS

QB with more passing yards — STAFFORD

QB with more total touchdowns — STAFFORD

Most receiving yards — COOPER KUPP

Most rushing yards — AKERS

Defense with most turnovers — RAMS

Kicker with most points — MATT GAY

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Super Bowl winner — CINCINNATI BENGAL

QB with more passing yards — BURROW

QB with more total touchdowns — STAFFORD

Most receiving yards — CHASE

Most rushing yards — MIXON

Defense with most turnovers — RAMS

Kicker with most points — GAY

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Super Bowl winner — CINCINNATI BENGAL

QB with more passing yards — BURROW

QB with more total touchdowns — STAFFORD

Most receiving yards — KUPP

Most rushing yards — MIXON

Defense with most turnovers — RAMS

Kicker with most points — MCPHERSON