Bulletin Football Pick'em for the start of the NFL playoffs

It's the first week of the NFL playoffs, and we have six games to choose from as we head into a new week of Bulletin Football Pick'em.
It was a tough week last week with two games on the docket cancelled, leaving just eight games to pick from. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and guest Charlie Holland tied for the win, both going 5-3. Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers didn't fare as well, going 3-5 and 2-6, respectively.
We have just four weeks of pick'em left. This week we welcome guest Rives Coleman, agent with Rives S. Brown Real Estate. Coleman has his work cut out for him if he wants to help the guests get out of fourth place as the season winds down. We'll see how he does.
This week we have six high school basketball games to go along with all the NFL playoff contests.
As always, if you'd like to participate in pick'em next week, the polls are posted to the @BulletinSport Twitter account every Wednesday morning.
Here's this week's games.
HS Boys Basketball - G.W.-Danville at Bassett
HS Girls Basketball - Bassett at G.W.-Danville
HS Boys Basketball - Magna Vista at Halifax
HS Girls Basketball - Halifax at Magna Vista
HS Boys Basketball - Tunstall at Martinsville
HS Girls Basketball - Martinsville at Tunstall
AFC Wild Card - Raiders at Bengals
AFC Wild Card - Patriots at Bills
NFC Wild Card - Eagles at Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys
AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs
NFC Wild Card - Cardinals at Rams
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 3-5
Season: 107-77
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
G.W.-Danville girls basketball
Halifax boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Tunstall boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Bengals
Bills
Buccaneers
Cowboys
Chiefs
Rams
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 5-3
Season: 122-62
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
G.W.-Danville girls basketball
Halifax boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Bengals
Bills
Buccaneers
Cowboys
Chiefs
Rams
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 2-6
Season: 103-81
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
Bassett girls basketball
Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Bengals
Bills
Buccaneers
49ers
Chiefs
Rams
Guest - Rives S. Brown agent, Rives Coleman
Last week's guest (Former Martinsville girls basketball coach Charlie Holland): 5-3
Season: 98-86
G.W.-Danville boys basketball
G.W.-Danville girls basketball
Halifax boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Bengals
Bills
Buccaneers
49ers
Chiefs
Rams