Bulletin Football Pick'em for the start of the NFL playoffs

It's the first week of the NFL playoffs, and we have six games to choose from as we head into a new week of Bulletin Football Pick'em.

It was a tough week last week with two games on the docket cancelled, leaving just eight games to pick from. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and guest Charlie Holland tied for the win, both going 5-3. Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers didn't fare as well, going 3-5 and 2-6, respectively.

We have just four weeks of pick'em left. This week we welcome guest Rives Coleman, agent with Rives S. Brown Real Estate. Coleman has his work cut out for him if he wants to help the guests get out of fourth place as the season winds down. We'll see how he does.

This week we have six high school basketball games to go along with all the NFL playoff contests.

As always, if you'd like to participate in pick'em next week, the polls are posted to the @BulletinSport Twitter account every Wednesday morning.

Here's this week's games.

HS Boys Basketball - G.W.-Danville at Bassett

HS Girls Basketball - Bassett at G.W.-Danville

HS Boys Basketball - Magna Vista at Halifax

HS Girls Basketball - Halifax at Magna Vista

HS Boys Basketball - Tunstall at Martinsville

HS Girls Basketball - Martinsville at Tunstall

AFC Wild Card - Raiders at Bengals

AFC Wild Card - Patriots at Bills

NFC Wild Card - Eagles at Buccaneers

NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys

AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs

NFC Wild Card - Cardinals at Rams

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 3-5

Season: 107-77

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 5-3

Season: 122-62

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 2-6

Season: 103-81

Guest - Rives S. Brown agent, Rives Coleman

Last week's guest (Former Martinsville girls basketball coach Charlie Holland): 5-3

Season: 98-86

