Bulletin Football Pick'em gets into basketball season

It was another subpar week for just about everyone involved in Bulletin Football Pick'em.

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman won the week, each going 6-3. Everyone else was either 5-4 or 4-5 on their picks, which isn't terrible, but I'm sure all involved would like to do better this week.

We welcome Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson as our guest picker this week. Johnson is no stranger to Bulletin Football Pick'em, but he likely wants to improve on last year when he went 4-6.

This week we add some local high school basketball games to the mix of games we're picking, including two games from Johnson's Bassett teams.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week's games and picks.

This week's games

Boys Basketball: Magna Vista at Bassett

Girls Basketball: Bassett at Magna Vista

Boys Basketball: Patrick County at Martinsville

Girls Basketball: Martinsville at Patrick County

Navy (4-7) at Army (5-6)

Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)

Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)

Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)

Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 99-42

Bassett

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Patrick County

Army

Bills

Eagles

Steelers

Seahawks

Dolphins

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 107-34

Bassett

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Martinsville

Navy

Bills

Eagles

Steelers

Seahawks

Dolphins

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 84-59

Bassett

Bassett

Martinsville

Martinsville

Army

Jets

Eagles

Steelers

Panthers

Dolphins

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 4-5

Overall: 75-56

Magna Vista

Bassett

Martinsville

Patrick County

Army

Bills

Eagles

Ravens

Seahawks

Dolphins

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 85-47

Bassett

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Patrick County

Army

Bills

Eagles

Ravens

Seahawks

Dolphins

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 87-54

Bassett

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Patrick County

Army

Bills

Eagles

Ravens

Seahawks

Dolphins

Guest: Bassett High School Football Coach Brandon Johnson

Last week's guest (MHS boys basketball coach Louis Campbell): 5-4

Overall: 83-58

Bassett

Bassett

Martinsville

Patrick County

Navy

Bills

Eagles

Steelers

Seahawks

Dolphins