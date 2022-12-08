Bulletin Football Pick'em gets into basketball season

It was another subpar week for just about everyone involved in Bulletin Football Pick'em.
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman won the week, each going 6-3. Everyone else was either 5-4 or 4-5 on their picks, which isn't terrible, but I'm sure all involved would like to do better this week.
We welcome Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson as our guest picker this week. Johnson is no stranger to Bulletin Football Pick'em, but he likely wants to improve on last year when he went 4-6.
This week we add some local high school basketball games to the mix of games we're picking, including two games from Johnson's Bassett teams.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week's games and picks.
This week's games
Boys Basketball: Magna Vista at Bassett
Girls Basketball: Bassett at Magna Vista
Boys Basketball: Patrick County at Martinsville
Girls Basketball: Martinsville at Patrick County
Navy (4-7) at Army (5-6)
Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)
Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)
Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)
Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)
Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 99-42
Bassett
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Patrick County
Army
Bills
Eagles
Steelers
Seahawks
Dolphins
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 107-34
Bassett
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Martinsville
Navy
Bills
Eagles
Steelers
Seahawks
Dolphins
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 84-59
Bassett
Bassett
Martinsville
Martinsville
Army
Jets
Eagles
Steelers
Panthers
Dolphins
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 4-5
Overall: 75-56
Magna Vista
Bassett
Martinsville
Patrick County
Army
Bills
Eagles
Ravens
Seahawks
Dolphins
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 85-47
Bassett
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Patrick County
Army
Bills
Eagles
Ravens
Seahawks
Dolphins
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 87-54
Bassett
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Patrick County
Army
Bills
Eagles
Ravens
Seahawks
Dolphins
Guest: Bassett High School Football Coach Brandon Johnson
Last week's guest (MHS boys basketball coach Louis Campbell): 5-4
Overall: 83-58
Bassett
Bassett
Martinsville
Patrick County
Navy
Bills
Eagles
Steelers
Seahawks
Dolphins