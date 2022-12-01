Bulletin Football Pick'em returns for conference championship weekend

We took a week off for Thanksgiving, but we're back now for another week of Bulletin Football Pick'em.

Even though the high school football season is over locally, we'll keep picking games through the Super Bowl, with a few big high school basketball games sprinkled in here and there.

This week it's all college and pro, as conference championship week is upon us. And we have some pickers who are very excited to be back to try to improve on a not-so-great week last time around. The only person in the Bulletin Football Pick'em field who was above .500 the last go-round was News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who was an impressive 9-1 to become the first picker to hit triple-digit wins this season.

As guest this week, we welcome Martinsville High School boys basketball coach Louis Campbell. Campbell is a newcomer to the Bulldogs program, and a newcomer to the world of Bulletin Football Pick'em. We'll see if he can improve on the last guest, Smith River Sports Complex Director of Programs Logan Jones, who was 4-6 on the week.

The Bulldogs will open the hoops season on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. contest against Rocky River High School at Martinsville Middle School.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week's games and picks.

This week's games:

ACC Championship: No. 9 Clemson (10-2) vs. No. 23 UNC (9-3)

AAC Championship: No. 22 UCF (9-3) vs. No. 18 Tulane (10-2)

Big Ten Championship: Purdue (8-4) vs. No. 2 Michigan (12-0)

SEC Championship: No. 14 LSU (9-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia (12-0)

Big 12 Championship: No. 10 Kansas St. (9-3) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-0)

Pac-12 Championship: No. 11 Utah (9-3) vs. No. 4 USC (11-1)

Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)

Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)

Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)

Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 94-38

Clemson

Tulane

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Steelers

Bears

Commanders

Chiefs

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 9-1

Overall: 101-31

Clemson

Tulane

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Steelers

Packers

Commanders

Chiefs

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 78-56

Clemson

UCF

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Steelers

Packers

Giants

Bengals

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 4-6

Overall: 71-51

Clemson

Tulane

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Falcons

Bears

Commanders

Chiefs

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 84-48

Clemson

Tulane

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Falcons

Packers

Commanders

Chiefs

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 4-6

Overall: 82-50

Clemson

Tulane

Michigan

Georgia

TCU

USC

Falcons

Packers

Giants

Chiefs

Guest: Martinsville High School Boys Basketball Coach Louis Campbell

Last week's guest (SRSC's Logan Jones): 4-6

Overall: 78-54

Clemson

UCF

Michigan

Georgia

Kansas State

USC

Steelers

Bears

Commanders

Chiefs