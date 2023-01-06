Bulletin Football Pick'em returns from holiday break

We're back with more football pick'em!
After taking a week off to celebrate the holidays, Bulletin Football Pick'em has returned to pick the biggest game of the season to this point.
In addition to six high school basketball games and five NFL contests in the final week of the regular season, we also have the college football national championship on this week's docket of games.
Speaking of the national championship, we've invited someone who will be at the game on Monday night as this week's guest - clock operator Ron Epperly. Epperly, who lives in Martinsville, is recognized locally as a high school football official, but he also works as a clock operator for football games in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the ACC.
Epperly will be in Los Angeles on Monday to work as clock operator for the game between TCU and Georgia. We didn't ask him to pick that game so he can remain as impartial as possible, but he is picking the 11 other hoops and football contests we have this week.
People are also reading…
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week's games
Girls Basketball - Bassett at Martinsville
Girls Basketball - Mecklenburg Co. at Magna Vista
Girls Basketball - Patrick Co. at Tunstall
Boys Basketball - Martinsville at Bassett
Boys Basketball - Magna Vista at Mecklenburg Co.
Boys Basketball - Tunstall at Patrick Co.
College Football National Championship - No. 3 TCU vs. No. 1 Georgia
Ravens at Bengals
Jets at Dolphins
Panthers at Saints
Cowboys at Commanders
Lions at Packers
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 13-15
Overall: 123-65
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Tunstall
Georgia
Bengals
Jets
Saints
Cowboys
Lions
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 17-11
Overall: 136-54
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Mecklenburg
Tunstall
Georgia
Bengals
Jets
Saints
Cowboys
Packers
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 15-13
Overall: 111-81
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Mecklenburg
Tunstall
Georgia
Bengals
Dolphins
Saints
Cowboys
Packers
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 18-10
Overall: 103-77
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Mecklenburg
Tunstall
Georgia
Bengals
Dolphins
Saints
Cowboys
Packers
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 12-16
Overall: 112-77
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Mecklenburg
Tunstall
Georgia
Bengals
Dolphins
Saints
Cowboys
Packers
Guest: Football official Ron Epperly
Last week's guest (Chuck & Reed Cooper): 12-16
Overall: 100-79
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Mecklenburg
Tunstall
-
Bengals
Jets
Saints
Cowboys
Packers