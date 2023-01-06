Bulletin Football Pick'em returns from holiday break

We're back with more football pick'em!

After taking a week off to celebrate the holidays, Bulletin Football Pick'em has returned to pick the biggest game of the season to this point.

In addition to six high school basketball games and five NFL contests in the final week of the regular season, we also have the college football national championship on this week's docket of games.

Speaking of the national championship, we've invited someone who will be at the game on Monday night as this week's guest - clock operator Ron Epperly. Epperly, who lives in Martinsville, is recognized locally as a high school football official, but he also works as a clock operator for football games in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the ACC.

Epperly will be in Los Angeles on Monday to work as clock operator for the game between TCU and Georgia. We didn't ask him to pick that game so he can remain as impartial as possible, but he is picking the 11 other hoops and football contests we have this week.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week's games

Girls Basketball - Bassett at Martinsville

Girls Basketball - Mecklenburg Co. at Magna Vista

Girls Basketball - Patrick Co. at Tunstall

Boys Basketball - Martinsville at Bassett

Boys Basketball - Magna Vista at Mecklenburg Co.

Boys Basketball - Tunstall at Patrick Co.

College Football National Championship - No. 3 TCU vs. No. 1 Georgia

Ravens at Bengals

Jets at Dolphins

Panthers at Saints

Cowboys at Commanders

Lions at Packers

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 13-15

Overall: 123-65

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Tunstall

Georgia

Bengals

Jets

Saints

Cowboys

Lions

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 17-11

Overall: 136-54

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Mecklenburg

Tunstall

Georgia

Bengals

Jets

Saints

Cowboys

Packers

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 15-13

Overall: 111-81

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Mecklenburg

Tunstall

Georgia

Bengals

Dolphins

Saints

Cowboys

Packers

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 18-10

Overall: 103-77

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Mecklenburg

Tunstall

Georgia

Bengals

Dolphins

Saints

Cowboys

Packers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 12-16

Overall: 112-77

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Mecklenburg

Tunstall

Georgia

Bengals

Dolphins

Saints

Cowboys

Packers

Guest: Football official Ron Epperly

Last week's guest (Chuck & Reed Cooper): 12-16

Overall: 100-79

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Mecklenburg

Tunstall

-

Bengals

Jets

Saints

Cowboys

Packers