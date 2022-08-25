Bulletin Football Pick'em returns with new faces for new season

Football season is back which means Bulletin Football Pick'em is back!
And we have some new faces who will be participating this season, looking to take down defending pick'em champion, Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt.
Joining Wyatt and Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper this season will be three additional Bulletin employees - Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman, Circulation Manager Janet Burnette, and Media Consultant Ali Wall. All three have different levels of football fandom, but they're enthusiastic and ready to fight for the crown this season.
Also back this season is the @BulletinSport Twitter Followers. If you would like to be part of Bulletin Football Pick'em, the polls go out on our Twitter page every Wednesday morning.
With just a few college games this week, and no NFL for a bit longer, we have five high school games and five college games to pick from. So, we had to go to a local high school football expert to be our guest picker. This week's guest is Davin Wilson, Sports Editor of the Gazette-Virginian newspaper in South Boston, as well as editor of RiverCitySports, covering all things high school sports in Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville.
Can Wilson's deep knowledge of high school sports in the area give the guests an early leg up on the pick'em competition? Can Wyatt come out of the gate carrying the momentum from last season? Can Cooper put aside her own personal biases (Go Northwestern!) to make good picks? Or will one of the new competitors put on a show in their first week?
Let's find out! Here are this week's games and picks.
This week's games
- Franklin County at Bassett
- Liberty Christian Academy at Magna Vista
- Carroll County at Patrick County
- Tunstall at Dan River
- G.W.-Danville at Dinwiddie
- Florida A&M at UNC
- Nebraska at Northwestern
- Duquesne at Florida State
- Vanderbilt at Hawai’i
- Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Bassett
LCA
Patrick County
Dan River
Dinwiddie
UNC
Northwestern
Florida State
Hawaii
Florida Atlantic
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Bassett
LCA
Patrick County
Dan River
Dinwiddie
UNC
Nebraska
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Florida Atlantic
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Bassett
Magna Vista
Carroll County
Tunstall
G.W.-Danville
UNC
Nebraska
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Florida Atlantic
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Tunstall
G.W.-Danville
UNC
Nebraska
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Charlotte
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Franklin County
Magna Vista
Carroll County
Dan River
G.W.-Danville
UNC
Northwestern
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Charlotte
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Dan River
G.W.-Danville
UNC
Nebraska
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Charlotte
Guest - Davin Wilson, South Boston and Danville High School Sports Reporter
Bassett
LCA
Patrick County
Dan River
G.W.-Danville
UNC
Nebraska
Florida State
Hawaii
Florida Atlantic