Bulletin Football Pick'em returns with new faces for new season

Football season is back which means Bulletin Football Pick'em is back!

And we have some new faces who will be participating this season, looking to take down defending pick'em champion, Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt.

Joining Wyatt and Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper this season will be three additional Bulletin employees - Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman, Circulation Manager Janet Burnette, and Media Consultant Ali Wall. All three have different levels of football fandom, but they're enthusiastic and ready to fight for the crown this season.

Also back this season is the @BulletinSport Twitter Followers. If you would like to be part of Bulletin Football Pick'em, the polls go out on our Twitter page every Wednesday morning.

With just a few college games this week, and no NFL for a bit longer, we have five high school games and five college games to pick from. So, we had to go to a local high school football expert to be our guest picker. This week's guest is Davin Wilson, Sports Editor of the Gazette-Virginian newspaper in South Boston, as well as editor of RiverCitySports, covering all things high school sports in Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville.

Can Wilson's deep knowledge of high school sports in the area give the guests an early leg up on the pick'em competition? Can Wyatt come out of the gate carrying the momentum from last season? Can Cooper put aside her own personal biases (Go Northwestern!) to make good picks? Or will one of the new competitors put on a show in their first week?

Let's find out! Here are this week's games and picks.

This week's games

- Franklin County at Bassett

- Liberty Christian Academy at Magna Vista

- Carroll County at Patrick County

- Tunstall at Dan River

- G.W.-Danville at Dinwiddie

- Florida A&M at UNC

- Nebraska at Northwestern

- Duquesne at Florida State

- Vanderbilt at Hawai’i

- Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Bassett

LCA

Patrick County

Dan River

Dinwiddie

UNC

Northwestern

Florida State

Hawaii

Florida Atlantic

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Bassett

LCA

Patrick County

Dan River

Dinwiddie

UNC

Nebraska

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Florida Atlantic

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Bassett

Magna Vista

Carroll County

Tunstall

G.W.-Danville

UNC

Nebraska

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Florida Atlantic

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Tunstall

G.W.-Danville

UNC

Nebraska

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Charlotte

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Franklin County

Magna Vista

Carroll County

Dan River

G.W.-Danville

UNC

Northwestern

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Charlotte

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Dan River

G.W.-Danville

UNC

Nebraska

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Charlotte

Guest - Davin Wilson, South Boston and Danville High School Sports Reporter

Bassett

LCA

Patrick County

Dan River

G.W.-Danville

UNC

Nebraska

Florida State

Hawaii

Florida Atlantic