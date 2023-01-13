Bulletin Football Pick'em: The playoffs are here

It's officially playoff season in the NFL, and we're picking all six of the Wild Card games this week in Bulletin Football Pick'em.

This week we welcome the Bulletin's resident football guru James Hairston as our Pick'em guest. Hairston does a little bit of everything at the Bulletin, from maintenance to paper delivery. He's also a huge Raiders fan, but, even though Las Vegas failed to reach the postseason, he thinks he can go a perfect 6-for-6 in his picks this week.

Will there be any upsets this weekend? And if there are, can the slate of pickers pick the right ones? We'll see!

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week's games

NFC Wild Card -- Seahawks (9-8) at 49ers (13-4)

AFC Wild Card -- Chargers (10-7) at Jaguars (9-8)

AFC Wild Card -- Dolphins (9-8) at Bills (13-3)

NFC Wild Card -- Giants (9-7-1) at Vikings (13-4)

AFC Wild Card -- Ravens (10-7) at Bengals (12-4)

NFC Wild Card -- Cowboys (12-5) at Buccaneers (8-9)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-5

Overall: 130-70

49ers

Jaguars

Bills

Vikings

Bengals

Buccaneers

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-6

Overall: 142-60

49ers

Chargers

Bills

Vikings

Bengals

Cowboys

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 8-4

Overall: 119-85

49ers

Chargers

Bills

Vikings

Bengals

Cowboys

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 7-5

Overall: 110-82

49ers

Chargers

Bills

Vikings

Bengals

Cowboys

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: -

Overall: 99-54

49ers

Chargers

Bills

Vikings

Bengals

Cowboys

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 7-5

Overall: 118-82

49ers

Jaguars

Bills

Giants

Bengals

Cowboys

Guest: Martinsville Bulletin's James Hairston

Last week's guest (Football official Ron Epperly): 5-6

Overall:105-85

49ers

Chargers

Bills

Giants

Ravens

Buccaneers