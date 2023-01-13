Bulletin Football Pick'em: The playoffs are here

It's officially playoff season in the NFL, and we're picking all six of the Wild Card games this week in Bulletin Football Pick'em.
This week we welcome the Bulletin's resident football guru James Hairston as our Pick'em guest. Hairston does a little bit of everything at the Bulletin, from maintenance to paper delivery. He's also a huge Raiders fan, but, even though Las Vegas failed to reach the postseason, he thinks he can go a perfect 6-for-6 in his picks this week.
Will there be any upsets this weekend? And if there are, can the slate of pickers pick the right ones? We'll see!
As always, if you'd like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick'em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account.
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week's games
NFC Wild Card -- Seahawks (9-8) at 49ers (13-4)
AFC Wild Card -- Chargers (10-7) at Jaguars (9-8)
AFC Wild Card -- Dolphins (9-8) at Bills (13-3)
NFC Wild Card -- Giants (9-7-1) at Vikings (13-4)
AFC Wild Card -- Ravens (10-7) at Bengals (12-4)
NFC Wild Card -- Cowboys (12-5) at Buccaneers (8-9)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-5
Overall: 130-70
49ers
Jaguars
Bills
Vikings
Bengals
Buccaneers
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 6-6
Overall: 142-60
49ers
Chargers
Bills
Vikings
Bengals
Cowboys
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 8-4
Overall: 119-85
49ers
Chargers
Bills
Vikings
Bengals
Cowboys
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 7-5
Overall: 110-82
49ers
Chargers
Bills
Vikings
Bengals
Cowboys
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: -
Overall: 99-54
49ers
Chargers
Bills
Vikings
Bengals
Cowboys
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 7-5
Overall: 118-82
49ers
Jaguars
Bills
Giants
Bengals
Cowboys
Guest: Martinsville Bulletin's James Hairston
Last week's guest (Football official Ron Epperly): 5-6
Overall:105-85
49ers
Chargers
Bills
Giants
Ravens
Buccaneers
