Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 1 with guest Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner

Welcome back to another fall of Bulletin Football Pick'em!

This week, we have four competitors who will pick ten football games for pick'em supremacy. The picks will include four high school and six college games.

Competing this week will be three Bulletin employees: sports editor Cara Cooper, local editor Steven Doyle, and news reporter Bill Wyatt.

Joining them as a guest this week is Magna Vista High School golf coach Scott Gardner. Gardner made sure to send in his picks with an apology for choosing North Carolina over Virginia Tech. We'll try to forgive him this week, but there's no guarantee the readers will be as forgiving.

Be sure to check back in next Friday's paper to see how each picker did.

This week's games:

This week's games LCA at Bassett Dan River at Magna Vista Glenvar at Martinsville Floyd Co. at Patrick Co. No. 10 UNC at Va. Tech Wm. & Mary at UVA No. 1 Alabama at No. 14 Miami No. 3 Clemson at No. 5 Georgia Wake Forest at ODU Averett at Ferrum