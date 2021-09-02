 Skip to main content
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 1 with guest Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 1 with guest Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner

Welcome back to another fall of Bulletin Football Pick'em!

This week, we have four competitors who will pick ten football games for pick'em supremacy. The picks will include four high school and six college games.

Competing this week will be three Bulletin employees: sports editor Cara Cooper, local editor Steven Doyle, and news reporter Bill Wyatt.

Joining them as a guest this week is Magna Vista High School golf coach Scott Gardner. Gardner made sure to send in his picks with an apology for choosing North Carolina over Virginia Tech. We'll try to forgive him this week, but there's no guarantee the readers will be as forgiving.

Be sure to check back in next Friday's paper to see how each picker did.

This week's games:

LCA at Bassett 

Dan River at Magna Vista 

Glenvar at Martinsville 

Floyd Co. at Patrick Co. 

No. 10 UNC at Va. Tech 

Wm. & Mary at UVA 

No. 1 Alabama at No. 14 Miami 

No. 3 Clemson at No. 5 Georgia 

Wake Forest at ODU 

Averett at Ferrum 

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

 Cara Cooper

Bassett 

Magna Vista 

Martinsville 

Patrick Co. 

Va. Tech 

UVA 

Miami 

Georgia 

ODU 

Ferrum 

Martinsville Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle

 Steven Doyle

Bassett 

Dan River 

Glenvar 

Floyd Co. 

UNC 

UVA 

Alabama 

Clemson 

ODU 

Averett

Magna Vista news reporter Bill Wyatt

 Bill Wyatt

LCA 

Magna Vista

Glenvar 

Floyd Co. 

UNC 

UVA 

Alabama 

Clemson 

Wake Forest 

Averett 

Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner

 Scott Garnder

LCA 

Magna Vista 

Glenvar 

Patrick Co. 

UNC 

UVA 

Alabama 

Clemson 

Wake Forest

Averett 

