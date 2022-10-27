Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with celebrity guest @NASCARcasm

If you follow NASCAR news and entertainment on social media, you've undoubtedly seen posts from @NASCARcasm.
The self-described "freelance troll" for NASCAR.com has a following of more than 230,000 on Twitter, where he regular live tweets and recaps races.
He knows all there is to know about racing, but this week we're testing his football knowledge as we welcome NASCARcasm as our Bulletin Football Pick'em guest.
This week we have a super-sized pick'em: Three high school games, four college, three NFL, and the World Series Game 1. We've even added a bonus, picking the winner of Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks:
This week's games
Halifax County at Bassett
Martinsville at Patrick County
Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
Miami at Virginia
Pittsburgh at No. 21 UNC
Panthers at Falcons
Commanders at Colts
Bears at Cowboys
World Series Game 1: Phillies at Astros
Bonus - Martinsville Speedway winner
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 67-23
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Panthers
Colts
Cowboys
Phillies
Ryan Blaney
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 71-19
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Ohio State
Kansas State
Miami
UNC
Falcons
Colts
Cowboys
Astros
Chase Elliott
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 51-39
Bassett
Martinsville
G.W.-Danville
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Falcons
Colts
49ers
Astros
William Byron
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 0-0
Overall: 47-33
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Falcons
Colts
Cowboys
Phillies
Chase Elliott
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 59-31
Bassett
Martinsville
G.W.-Danville
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Panthers
Colts
Cowboys
Phillies
Ryan Blaney
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 57-33
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Falcons
Colts
Cowboys
Phillies
Chase Elliott
Guest: NASCAR writer @NASCARcasm
Last week's guest (G.W.-Danville AD Mancino Craighead): 6-4
Overall: 54-36
Bassett
Martinsville
G.W.-Danville
Penn State
Oklahoma State
Miami
UNC
Falcons
Commanders
Cowboys
Phillies
Ryan Blaney