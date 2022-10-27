Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with celebrity guest @NASCARcasm

If you follow NASCAR news and entertainment on social media, you've undoubtedly seen posts from @NASCARcasm.

The self-described "freelance troll" for NASCAR.com has a following of more than 230,000 on Twitter, where he regular live tweets and recaps races.

He knows all there is to know about racing, but this week we're testing his football knowledge as we welcome NASCARcasm as our Bulletin Football Pick'em guest.

This week we have a super-sized pick'em: Three high school games, four college, three NFL, and the World Series Game 1. We've even added a bonus, picking the winner of Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks:

This week's games

Halifax County at Bassett

Martinsville at Patrick County

Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Miami at Virginia

Pittsburgh at No. 21 UNC

Panthers at Falcons

Commanders at Colts

Bears at Cowboys

World Series Game 1: Phillies at Astros

Bonus - Martinsville Speedway winner

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 67-23

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Panthers

Colts

Cowboys

Phillies

Ryan Blaney

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 71-19

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Ohio State

Kansas State

Miami

UNC

Falcons

Colts

Cowboys

Astros

Chase Elliott

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 51-39

Bassett

Martinsville

G.W.-Danville

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Falcons

Colts

49ers

Astros

William Byron

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 0-0

Overall: 47-33

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Falcons

Colts

Cowboys

Phillies

Chase Elliott

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 59-31

Bassett

Martinsville

G.W.-Danville

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Panthers

Colts

Cowboys

Phillies

Ryan Blaney

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 57-33

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Falcons

Colts

Cowboys

Phillies

Chase Elliott

Guest: NASCAR writer @NASCARcasm

Last week's guest (G.W.-Danville AD Mancino Craighead): 6-4

Overall: 54-36

Bassett

Martinsville

G.W.-Danville

Penn State

Oklahoma State

Miami

UNC

Falcons

Commanders

Cowboys

Phillies

Ryan Blaney