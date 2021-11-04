Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with guest P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel

Last week was a really good week for one Bulletin Football Pick'em participant, and not so great for the other three.
Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper had her best week in over a month, going 7-2 overall. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt was 5-4, but the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, didn't fare so well, both going 4-5.
This week's guest will look to turn things around. In between getting ready to start the regular season on Sunday, Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball coach Herb Daniel took the time to make some picks for the Bulletin this week.
Daniel and the Pats will open the season on Sunday at home against Fayetteville Tech at 1 p.m.
A reminder, if you'd like to participate in the picking, the polls go up on the @BulletinSport Twitter account on Wednesdays.
Here' this week's games:
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 games
Martinsville at Bassett
Magna Vista at Patrick County
No. 9 Wake Forest at UNC
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M
No. 25 Pittsburgh at Duke
Virginia Tech at Boston College
Clemson at Louisville
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans at LA Rams
Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-2
Season: 51-38
Bassett
Magna Vista
UNC
Texas A&M
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Browns
Panthers
Rams
Bears
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 5-4
Season: 60-29
Bassett
Magna Vista
UNC
Texas AYM
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Bengals
Patriots
Rams
Steelers
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 4-5
Season: 53-36
Bassett
Magna Vista
Wake Forest
Auburn
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Bengals
Patriots
Rams
Steelers
Guest: Herb Daniel
Patrick & Henry CC Women's Basketball Coach
Last week's guest (Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell): 4-5
Season: 50-39