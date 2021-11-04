Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with guest P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel

Last week was a really good week for one Bulletin Football Pick'em participant, and not so great for the other three.

Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper had her best week in over a month, going 7-2 overall. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt was 5-4, but the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, didn't fare so well, both going 4-5.

This week's guest will look to turn things around. In between getting ready to start the regular season on Sunday, Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball coach Herb Daniel took the time to make some picks for the Bulletin this week.

Daniel and the Pats will open the season on Sunday at home against Fayetteville Tech at 1 p.m.

A reminder, if you'd like to participate in the picking, the polls go up on the @BulletinSport Twitter account on Wednesdays.

Here' this week's games:

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 games

Martinsville at Bassett

Magna Vista at Patrick County

No. 9 Wake Forest at UNC

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M