 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with guest P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel
0 comments
editor's pick

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 with guest P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football photo
Bulletin file photo

Last week was a really good week for one Bulletin Football Pick'em participant, and not so great for the other three.

Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper had her best week in over a month, going 7-2 overall. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt was 5-4, but the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, didn't fare so well, both going 4-5.

This week's guest will look to turn things around. In between getting ready to start the regular season on Sunday, Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball coach Herb Daniel took the time to make some picks for the Bulletin this week.

Daniel and the Pats will open the season on Sunday at home against Fayetteville Tech at 1 p.m.

A reminder, if you'd like to participate in the picking, the polls go up on the @BulletinSport Twitter account on Wednesdays.

Here' this week's games:

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 10 games

Martinsville at Bassett

Magna Vista at Patrick County

No. 9 Wake Forest at UNC

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M

No. 25 Pittsburgh at Duke

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Clemson at Louisville

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans at LA Rams

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-2

Season: 51-38

Bassett

Magna Vista

UNC

Texas A&M

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Browns

Panthers

Rams

Bears

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 5-4

Season: 60-29

Bassett

Magna Vista

UNC

Texas AYM

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Bengals

Patriots

Rams

Steelers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 4-5

Season: 53-36

Bassett

Magna Vista

Wake Forest

Auburn

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Bengals

Patriots

Rams

Steelers

P&HCC Women's Basketball Coach Herb Daniel

Guest: Herb Daniel

Patrick & Henry CC Women's Basketball Coach

Last week's guest (Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell): 4-5

Season: 50-39

Bassett

Magna Vista

UNC

Auburn

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Bengals

Patriots

Rams

Steelers

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert