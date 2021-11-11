Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11 with guest Kyana Smith

After a few rough weeks, last week's pickers for Bulletin Football Pick'em all got back in the win column, all going above .500.

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt continues to dominate the competition, improving to 68-32 on the year. Wyatt has a nine game lead over second place, the Bulletin Twitter followers.

P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel had a solid week both on the off the court. The Pats opened the season with a win Sunday, and Daniel went 7-4 on his picks.

We'll stick with the basketball theme this week with guest picker Kyana Smith, the girls basketball coach at Magna Vista High School. Smith said she's an avid college football fan, so she feels confident she can continue the guests' hot streak.

As always, if you'd like to participate in pick'em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday.

We have 10 games - three high school football playoff contests, four college and three NFL games - to pick from this week. Here's this week's slate of games:

This week's games

Magna Vista at Bassett

Martinsville at James River

Patrick County at Glenvar