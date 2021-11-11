Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11 with guest Kyana Smith

After a few rough weeks, last week's pickers for Bulletin Football Pick'em all got back in the win column, all going above .500.
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt continues to dominate the competition, improving to 68-32 on the year. Wyatt has a nine game lead over second place, the Bulletin Twitter followers.
P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel had a solid week both on the off the court. The Pats opened the season with a win Sunday, and Daniel went 7-4 on his picks.
We'll stick with the basketball theme this week with guest picker Kyana Smith, the girls basketball coach at Magna Vista High School. Smith said she's an avid college football fan, so she feels confident she can continue the guests' hot streak.
As always, if you'd like to participate in pick'em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday.
We have 10 games - three high school football playoff contests, four college and three NFL games - to pick from this week. Here's this week's slate of games:
This week's games
Magna Vista at Bassett
Martinsville at James River
Patrick County at Glenvar
No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest
No. 9 Notre Dame at UVA
No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss
Duke at Virginia Tech
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-4
Season: 58-42
Bassett
Martinsville
Glenvar
Wake Forest
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Virginia Tech
Cowboys
Browns
Chiefs
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-3
Season: 68-32
Bassett
James River
Glenvar
Wake Forest
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
Virginia Tech
Cowboys
Patriots
Chiefs
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 6-5
Season: 59-41
Bassett
James River
Glenvar
Wake Forest
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
Virginia Tech
Cowboys
Patriots
Chiefs
Guest: Kyana Smith
Magna Vista Girls Basketball Coach
Last week's guest (P&HCC Women's Basketball Coach Herb Daniel): 7-4
Season: 57-43
Magna Vista
James River
Glenvar
Wake Forest
UVA
Ole Miss
Virginia Tech
Cowboys
Browns
Chiefs
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com