 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11 with guest Kyana Smith
0 comments
editor's pick

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11 with guest Kyana Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
football photo
Bulletin file photo

After a few rough weeks, last week's pickers for Bulletin Football Pick'em all got back in the win column, all going above .500.

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt continues to dominate the competition, improving to 68-32 on the year. Wyatt has a nine game lead over second place, the Bulletin Twitter followers.

P&HCC women's hoops coach Herb Daniel had a solid week both on the off the court. The Pats opened the season with a win Sunday, and Daniel went 7-4 on his picks.

We'll stick with the basketball theme this week with guest picker Kyana Smith, the girls basketball coach at Magna Vista High School. Smith said she's an avid college football fan, so she feels confident she can continue the guests' hot streak.

As always, if you'd like to participate in pick'em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday.

We have 10 games - three high school football playoff contests, four college and three NFL games - to pick from this week. Here's this week's slate of games:

This week's games

Magna Vista at Bassett

Martinsville at James River

Patrick County at Glenvar

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest

No. 9 Notre Dame at UVA

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss

Duke at Virginia Tech

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-4

Season: 58-42

Bassett

Martinsville

Glenvar

Wake Forest

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Virginia Tech

Cowboys

Browns

Chiefs

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-3

Season: 68-32

Bassett

James River

Glenvar

Wake Forest

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

Cowboys

Patriots

Chiefs

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 6-5

Season: 59-41

Bassett

James River

Glenvar

Wake Forest

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

Cowboys

Patriots

Chiefs

Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith

Guest: Kyana Smith

Magna Vista Girls Basketball Coach

Last week's guest (P&HCC Women's Basketball Coach Herb Daniel): 7-4

Season: 57-43

Magna Vista

James River

Glenvar

Wake Forest

UVA

Ole Miss

Virginia Tech

Cowboys

Browns

Chiefs

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert