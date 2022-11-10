Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 12: The postseason begins

Things are heating up on the football field this week with the start of the high school playoffs. Things are also heating up in the Bulletin Football Pick'em standings, with four of the seven competitors currently 30 games over .500.
Unfortunately, one of those top players isn't the guests. Last week's guest, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer player Martin Morse, went a somewhat disappointing 6-5 on the week.
This week's guest will look to improve on that and move the guests up the standings as Heidi Pinkston, the Executive Director of Piedmont Arts, makes her return to Pick'em. When you're not watching football this weekend, make a trip to Piedmont Arts in Martinsville for a free tour.
Until then, here are this week's games and picks.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
This week's games
Region 2C playoffs: No. 7 Dan River at No. 2 Martinsville
Region 3D playoffs: No. 7 Staunton River at No. 2 Magna Vista
Region 3D playoffs: No. 5 Cave Spring at No. 4 Bassett
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest
Virginia Tech at Duke
Pittsburgh at UVA
Falcons at Panthers
Browns at Dolphins
Vikings at Bills
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 82-30
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
Texas
Wake Forest
Duke
Pitt
Panthers
Dolphins
Vikings
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 87-25
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
Texas
Wake Forest
Duke
Pitt
Falcons
Dolphins
Bills
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 9-2
Overall: 67-47
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
TCU
UNC
Duke
UVA
Panthers
Browns
Bills
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 5-6
Overall: 61-41
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
TCU
UNC
VT
Pitt
Falcons
Dolphins
Bills
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 6-5
Overall: 72-40
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
TCU
UNC
Duke
Pitt
Falcons
Dolphins
Bills
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 4-7
Overall: 71-41
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Bassett
TCU
UNC
Duke
Pitt
Falcons
Dolphins
Bills
Guest: Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston
Last week's guest (P&HCC goalie Martin Morse): 6-5
Overall: 68-44
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Cave Spring
TCU
Wake Forest
Duke
Pitt
Panthers
Dolphins
Bills