Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 12: The postseason begins

Things are heating up on the football field this week with the start of the high school playoffs. Things are also heating up in the Bulletin Football Pick'em standings, with four of the seven competitors currently 30 games over .500.

Unfortunately, one of those top players isn't the guests. Last week's guest, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer player Martin Morse, went a somewhat disappointing 6-5 on the week.

This week's guest will look to improve on that and move the guests up the standings as Heidi Pinkston, the Executive Director of Piedmont Arts, makes her return to Pick'em. When you're not watching football this weekend, make a trip to Piedmont Arts in Martinsville for a free tour.

Until then, here are this week's games and picks.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

This week's games

Region 2C playoffs: No. 7 Dan River at No. 2 Martinsville

Region 3D playoffs: No. 7 Staunton River at No. 2 Magna Vista

Region 3D playoffs: No. 5 Cave Spring at No. 4 Bassett

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Virginia Tech at Duke

Pittsburgh at UVA

Falcons at Panthers

Browns at Dolphins

Vikings at Bills

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 82-30

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

Texas

Wake Forest

Duke

Pitt

Panthers

Dolphins

Vikings

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 87-25

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

Texas

Wake Forest

Duke

Pitt

Falcons

Dolphins

Bills

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 9-2

Overall: 67-47

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

TCU

UNC

Duke

UVA

Panthers

Browns

Bills

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 5-6

Overall: 61-41

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

TCU

UNC

VT

Pitt

Falcons

Dolphins

Bills

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 6-5

Overall: 72-40

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

TCU

UNC

Duke

Pitt

Falcons

Dolphins

Bills

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 4-7

Overall: 71-41

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Bassett

TCU

UNC

Duke

Pitt

Falcons

Dolphins

Bills

Guest: Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston

Last week's guest (P&HCC goalie Martin Morse): 6-5

Overall: 68-44

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Cave Spring

TCU

Wake Forest

Duke

Pitt

Panthers

Dolphins

Bills