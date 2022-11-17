Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 13 with guest SRSC's Logan Jones

The Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex will host one of its biggest events of the year this weekend when more than 40 soccer teams come to town for the Piedmont Youth Soccer League's annual Piedmont Shootout.
One of the people in charge of that tournament is SRSC Director of Programs Logan Jones. While Jones has been busy all week preparing for the tourney, he took time to be guest picker for Bulletin Football Pick'em.
Jones will look to continue to improve the guests Pick'em standing. Last week's guest, Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston, went 6-4, in a week in which none of the participants did all that great.
Can this week's pickers turn things around? We have two high school playoff contests, four college, and four NFL games to pick. Let's see!
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
People are also reading…
And when you're not watching football this weekend, stop by SRSC to watch some local soccer stars compete.
Here are this week's games and picks:
This week's games
Region 2C Semifinals: No. 3 Glenvar (8-3) at No. 2 Martinsville (10-1)
Region 3D Semifinals: No. 4 Bassett (8-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-1)
Virginia Tech (2-8) at Liberty (8-2)
No. 16 NC State (7-3) at Louisville (6-4)
No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2)
No. 8 USC (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2)
Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)
Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7)
Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)
Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 89-33
Martinsville
Bassett
Liberty
Louisville
Oregon
UCLA
Cowboys
Rams
Ravens
Patriots
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 92-30
Glenvar
Lord Botetourt
Liberty
Louisville
Oregon
USC
Cowboys
Saints
Ravens
Patriots
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 73-51
Martinsville
Lord Botetourt
Liberty
NC State
Oregon
USC
Vikings
Saints
Ravens
Jets
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 67-45
Martinsville
Lord Botetourt
Va. Tech
NC State
Utah
USC
Vikings
Rams
Ravens
Jets
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 79-43
Martinsville
Lord Botetourt
Liberty
NC State
Oregon
UCLA
Vikings
Saints
Ravens
Patriots
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 78-44
Martinsville
Lord Botetourt
Liberty
NC State
Oregon
USC
Vikings
Rams
Ravens
Jets
Guest: SRSC Director of Programs Logan Jones
Last week's guest (Piedmont Arts Heidi Pinkston): 6-4
Overall: 74-48
Martinsville
Bassett
Liberty
NC State
Oregon
USC
Vikings
Rams
Ravens
Patriots