Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 13 with guest SRSC's Logan Jones

The Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex will host one of its biggest events of the year this weekend when more than 40 soccer teams come to town for the Piedmont Youth Soccer League's annual Piedmont Shootout.

One of the people in charge of that tournament is SRSC Director of Programs Logan Jones. While Jones has been busy all week preparing for the tourney, he took time to be guest picker for Bulletin Football Pick'em.

Jones will look to continue to improve the guests Pick'em standing. Last week's guest, Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston, went 6-4, in a week in which none of the participants did all that great.

Can this week's pickers turn things around? We have two high school playoff contests, four college, and four NFL games to pick. Let's see!

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

And when you're not watching football this weekend, stop by SRSC to watch some local soccer stars compete.

Here are this week's games and picks:

This week's games

Region 2C Semifinals: No. 3 Glenvar (8-3) at No. 2 Martinsville (10-1)

Region 3D Semifinals: No. 4 Bassett (8-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-1)

Virginia Tech (2-8) at Liberty (8-2)

No. 16 NC State (7-3) at Louisville (6-4)

No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2)

No. 8 USC (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2)

Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)

Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7)

Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)

Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 89-33

Martinsville

Bassett

Liberty

Louisville

Oregon

UCLA

Cowboys

Rams

Ravens

Patriots

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 92-30

Glenvar

Lord Botetourt

Liberty

Louisville

Oregon

USC

Cowboys

Saints

Ravens

Patriots

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 73-51

Martinsville

Lord Botetourt

Liberty

NC State

Oregon

USC

Vikings

Saints

Ravens

Jets

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 67-45

Martinsville

Lord Botetourt

Va. Tech

NC State

Utah

USC

Vikings

Rams

Ravens

Jets

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 79-43

Martinsville

Lord Botetourt

Liberty

NC State

Oregon

UCLA

Vikings

Saints

Ravens

Patriots

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 78-44

Martinsville

Lord Botetourt

Liberty

NC State

Oregon

USC

Vikings

Rams

Ravens

Jets

Guest: SRSC Director of Programs Logan Jones

Last week's guest (Piedmont Arts Heidi Pinkston): 6-4

Overall: 74-48

Martinsville

Bassett

Liberty

NC State

Oregon

USC

Vikings

Rams

Ravens

Patriots