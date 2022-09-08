Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 3: Much success early in the season

We're just two weeks into the Bulletin Football Pick'em season, but so far every participant has found success.
None of the six participants in Pick'em have a record below .500, and no one had a losing record last week.
Will that change this week? We're all hoping no, but the season is still early.
This week, we welcome Hasan Davis as our Pick'em guest. Davis is the executive producer of Hometown Hustle TV series, and he's one of the biggest cheerleaders for the city's people, businesses, and sports teams. But, can he put aside his local bias when it comes to picking football games?
Better question, can he improve upon last week's guests, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coaches Brennan Murphy and Houston Stutz, who went 5-5 overall, tied for Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman for last in the overall standings.
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers each had a great 8-2 week last year, but hot on their tails was Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette, who bounced back from a tough Week 1 by going 7-3 last week.
We have four high school, three college, and three NFL games to pick from this week.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week's games and picks:
This week's games
Dan River at Bassett
Gretna at Magna Vista
North Stokes (N.C.) at Patrick County
Martinsville at Morehead (N.C.)
Duke at Northwestern
UVA at Illinois
Boston College at Va. Tech
Jaguars at Commanders
Browns at Panthers
Buccaneers at Cowboys
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 13-7
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Northwestern
Illinois
Va. Tech
Commanders
Browns
Cowboys
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 15-5
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Northwestern
Illinois
Va. Tech
Commanders
Panthers
Buccaneers
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 10-10
Bassett
Gretna
North Stokes
Martinsville
Duke
UVA
Boston College
Jaguar
Panthers
Cowboys
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 10-10
Dan River
Magna Vista
North Stokes
Martinsville
Northwestern
Illinois
Virginia Tech
Commanders
Panthers
Buccaneers
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 12-8
Bassett
Gretna
North Stokes
Martinsville
Duke
Illinois
Virginia Tech
Jaguars
Panthers
Cowboys
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 12-8
Bassett
Magna Vista
North Stokes
Martinsville
Northwestern
UVA
Virginia Tech
Jaguars
Panthers
Buccaneers
Guest: Hasan Davis
Last week (Brennan Murphy & Houston Stutz): 5-5
Overall: 10-10
Bassett
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
Northwestern
UVA
Virginia Tech
Commanders
Panthers
Buccaneers