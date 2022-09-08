Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 3: Much success early in the season

We're just two weeks into the Bulletin Football Pick'em season, but so far every participant has found success.

None of the six participants in Pick'em have a record below .500, and no one had a losing record last week.

Will that change this week? We're all hoping no, but the season is still early.

This week, we welcome Hasan Davis as our Pick'em guest. Davis is the executive producer of Hometown Hustle TV series, and he's one of the biggest cheerleaders for the city's people, businesses, and sports teams. But, can he put aside his local bias when it comes to picking football games?

Better question, can he improve upon last week's guests, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coaches Brennan Murphy and Houston Stutz, who went 5-5 overall, tied for Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman for last in the overall standings.

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers each had a great 8-2 week last year, but hot on their tails was Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette, who bounced back from a tough Week 1 by going 7-3 last week.

We have four high school, three college, and three NFL games to pick from this week.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week's games and picks:

This week's games

Dan River at Bassett

Gretna at Magna Vista

North Stokes (N.C.) at Patrick County

Martinsville at Morehead (N.C.)

Duke at Northwestern

UVA at Illinois

Boston College at Va. Tech

Jaguars at Commanders

Browns at Panthers

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 13-7

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Northwestern

Illinois

Va. Tech

Commanders

Browns

Cowboys

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 15-5

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Northwestern

Illinois

Va. Tech

Commanders

Panthers

Buccaneers

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 10-10

Bassett

Gretna

North Stokes

Martinsville

Duke

UVA

Boston College

Jaguar

Panthers

Cowboys

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 10-10

Dan River

Magna Vista

North Stokes

Martinsville

Northwestern

Illinois

Virginia Tech

Commanders

Panthers

Buccaneers

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 12-8

Bassett

Gretna

North Stokes

Martinsville

Duke

Illinois

Virginia Tech

Jaguars

Panthers

Cowboys

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 12-8

Bassett

Magna Vista

North Stokes

Martinsville

Northwestern

UVA

Virginia Tech

Jaguars

Panthers

Buccaneers

Guest: Hasan Davis

Last week (Brennan Murphy & Houston Stutz): 5-5

Overall: 10-10

Bassett

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

Northwestern

UVA

Virginia Tech

Commanders

Panthers

Buccaneers