Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 5: Picking football games in ruff

We've got a doggone good guest for Bulletin Football Pick'em this week. A guest ready to ruff up the competition. If you think you can beat her you're barking up the wrong tree because she is ready to be unleashed!

This week's guest is none other than Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dog, Addy.

Addy is a border collie/beagle mix. She enjoys cheese and being lazy. Her name is a nickname for Addison, because Addy is named after Addison Street in Chicago, the home of Wrigley Field. Addy is a baseball dog, but she knows her football, too. Make no bones about it, she is playing to win this week.

Addy will look to take down her best friend, Cara, who won last week's pick'em by going 7-2. Cara is now just a couple games back of Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who continues to lead the overall standings.

The rest of the pick'em pickers will have to pick it pup (I'm running out of dog puns!) this week if they want to fetch the a victory (got another!).

As always, if you’d like to paw-ticipate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week's games. I apologize for all the puppy puns. I hope you all will fur-give me.

This week's games

Magna Vista (3-2) at Bassett (2-2) (Thurs.)

Tunstall (0-4) at Patrick County (1-3) (Thurs.)

G.W.-Danville (0-3) at Martinsville (4-0) (Thurs.)

No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) at No. 23 Florida St. (4-0)

No. 10 NC State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0)

Virginia Tech (2-2) at North Carolina (3-1)

Virginia (2-2) at Duke (3-1)

Averett (2-1) at Washington & Lee (2-1)

Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)

Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)

Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-2

Overall: 36-13

Bassett

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Wake Forest

Clemson

UNC

Duke

Averett

Cowboys

Bills

Cardinals

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 38-11

Bassett

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Florida St.

Clemson

UNC

Duke

W&L

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 23-26

Bassett

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Florida St.

NC State

UNC

Duke

W&L

Cowboys

Ravens

Panthers

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 25-24

Magna Vista

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Florida St.

Clemson

Va. Tech

Duke

W&L

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 29-20

Bassett

Tunstall

Martinsville

Florida State

Clemson

UNC

Duke

W&L

Cowboys

Bills

Cardinals

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 27-22

Bassett

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Wake Forest

Clemson

UNC

Duke

Averett

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Guest - Sport Editor Cara Cooper's dog Addy

Last week's guest (Martinsville Speedway's Tim Southers): 5-4

Overall: 25-24

Bassett

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Florida St.

Clemson

Va. Tech

Duke

W&L

Cowboys

Ravens

Panthers