Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 5: Picking football games in ruff

We've got a doggone good guest for Bulletin Football Pick'em this week. A guest ready to ruff up the competition. If you think you can beat her you're barking up the wrong tree because she is ready to be unleashed!
This week's guest is none other than Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dog, Addy.
Addy is a border collie/beagle mix. She enjoys cheese and being lazy. Her name is a nickname for Addison, because Addy is named after Addison Street in Chicago, the home of Wrigley Field. Addy is a baseball dog, but she knows her football, too. Make no bones about it, she is playing to win this week.
Addy will look to take down her best friend, Cara, who won last week's pick'em by going 7-2. Cara is now just a couple games back of Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who continues to lead the overall standings.
The rest of the pick'em pickers will have to pick it pup (I'm running out of dog puns!) this week if they want to fetch the a victory (got another!).
As always, if you’d like to paw-ticipate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week's games. I apologize for all the puppy puns. I hope you all will fur-give me.
This week's games
Magna Vista (3-2) at Bassett (2-2) (Thurs.)
Tunstall (0-4) at Patrick County (1-3) (Thurs.)
G.W.-Danville (0-3) at Martinsville (4-0) (Thurs.)
No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) at No. 23 Florida St. (4-0)
No. 10 NC State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0)
Virginia Tech (2-2) at North Carolina (3-1)
Virginia (2-2) at Duke (3-1)
Averett (2-1) at Washington & Lee (2-1)
Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)
Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)
Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-2
Overall: 36-13
Bassett
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Wake Forest
Clemson
UNC
Duke
Averett
Cowboys
Bills
Cardinals
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 38-11
Bassett
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Florida St.
Clemson
UNC
Duke
W&L
Cowboys
Bills
Panthers
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 23-26
Bassett
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Florida St.
NC State
UNC
Duke
W&L
Cowboys
Ravens
Panthers
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 25-24
Magna Vista
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Florida St.
Clemson
Va. Tech
Duke
W&L
Cowboys
Bills
Panthers
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 29-20
Bassett
Tunstall
Martinsville
Florida State
Clemson
UNC
Duke
W&L
Cowboys
Bills
Cardinals
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 27-22
Bassett
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Wake Forest
Clemson
UNC
Duke
Averett
Cowboys
Bills
Panthers
Guest - Sport Editor Cara Cooper's dog Addy
Last week's guest (Martinsville Speedway's Tim Southers): 5-4
Overall: 25-24
Bassett
Patrick Co.
Martinsville
Florida St.
Clemson
Va. Tech
Duke
W&L
Cowboys
Ravens
Panthers