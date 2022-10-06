Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 7: We add a soccer game this week

You could say that pick'em this week is Bulletin Football and Fútbol Pick'em, because we're adding soccer to the slate of games.

Carlisle School will hold its homecoming soccer game on Friday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, so we welcome Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew as this week's pick'em guest to help add to the celebration.

Agnew has some big shoes (or paws!) to fill. Our guest last week, Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dog, Addy, went 7-4 to get the guests back above .500 on the year. Pretty doggone good!

Everyone had really good weeks in Week 6. Cooper went 10-1, and Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and Media Consultant Ali Wall both went 9-2.

Can the pickers repeat in Week 7? Let's see!

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Carlisle's homecoming game will kick off at 6 p.m.

This week's games

Bassett (3-2) at Patrick County (2-3)

Chatham (3-2) at Martinsville (5-0)

Magna Vista (3-3) at Halifax County (3-2)

Carlisle boys soccer (1-6) vs. SWVA Academy (1-3-2)

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU (4-1)

Louisville (2-3) at Virginia (2-3)

Va. Tech (2-3) at Pittsburgh (3-2)

Titans (2-2) at Commanders (1-3)

49ers (1-2) at Panthers (1-3)

Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 10-1

Overall: 46-14

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Carlisle

LSU

Louisville

Pittsburgh

Titans

49ers

Bengals

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 9-2

Overall: 47-13

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

SWVA Academy

Tennessee

Louisville

Pitt

Titans

49ers

Ravens

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 30-30

Bassett

Martinsville

Halifax

Carlisle

LSU

Louisville

Pitt

Titans

49ers

Bengals

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 32-28

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Carlisle

Tennessee

UVA

VT

Titans

49ers

Ravens

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 9-2

Overall: 38-22

Bassett

Martinsville

Halifax

Carlisle

Tennessee

Uva

Pitt

Titans

49ers

Ravens

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 8-3

Overall: 35-25

Bassett

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Carlisle

Tennessee

Louisville

Pitt

Titans

49ers

Ravens

Guest - Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew

Last week's guest (Cara Cooper's dog, Addy): 7-4

Overall: 32-28

Bassett

Martinsville

Halifax County

Carlisle

Tennessee

Louisville

Pitt

Titans

49ers

Ravens