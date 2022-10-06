Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 7: We add a soccer game this week

You could say that pick'em this week is Bulletin Football and Fútbol Pick'em, because we're adding soccer to the slate of games.
Carlisle School will hold its homecoming soccer game on Friday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, so we welcome Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew as this week's pick'em guest to help add to the celebration.
Agnew has some big shoes (or paws!) to fill. Our guest last week, Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dog, Addy, went 7-4 to get the guests back above .500 on the year. Pretty doggone good!
Everyone had really good weeks in Week 6. Cooper went 10-1, and Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and Media Consultant Ali Wall both went 9-2.
Can the pickers repeat in Week 7? Let's see!
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Carlisle's homecoming game will kick off at 6 p.m.
This week's games
Bassett (3-2) at Patrick County (2-3)
Chatham (3-2) at Martinsville (5-0)
Magna Vista (3-3) at Halifax County (3-2)
Carlisle boys soccer (1-6) vs. SWVA Academy (1-3-2)
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU (4-1)
Louisville (2-3) at Virginia (2-3)
Va. Tech (2-3) at Pittsburgh (3-2)
Titans (2-2) at Commanders (1-3)
49ers (1-2) at Panthers (1-3)
Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 10-1
Overall: 46-14
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Carlisle
LSU
Louisville
Pittsburgh
Titans
49ers
Bengals
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 9-2
Overall: 47-13
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
SWVA Academy
Tennessee
Louisville
Pitt
Titans
49ers
Ravens
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 30-30
Bassett
Martinsville
Halifax
Carlisle
LSU
Louisville
Pitt
Titans
49ers
Bengals
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 32-28
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Carlisle
Tennessee
UVA
VT
Titans
49ers
Ravens
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 9-2
Overall: 38-22
Bassett
Martinsville
Halifax
Carlisle
Tennessee
Uva
Pitt
Titans
49ers
Ravens
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 8-3
Overall: 35-25
Bassett
Martinsville
Magna Vista
Carlisle
Tennessee
Louisville
Pitt
Titans
49ers
Ravens
Guest - Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew
Last week's guest (Cara Cooper's dog, Addy): 7-4
Overall: 32-28
Bassett
Martinsville
Halifax County
Carlisle
Tennessee
Louisville
Pitt
Titans
49ers
Ravens