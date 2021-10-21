Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 8 with guest Bassett Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh

We’ve got a championship feel to this week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em.

Bassett High School Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh helped guide her team to a Piedmont District regular season championship earlier this week. Now, can Firebaugh guide herself to a win in football pick’em?

Firebaugh will be looking to repeat or even improve on last week's guest, Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman, who went 6-4. Akeman tied the Bulletin Twitter followers for the second best week. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt again topped everyone on the week, going 8-2.

Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper would like to not mention how she did last week. She just wants to do better in Week 8.

Can she do it? Here’s this week’s game. Keep your fingers crossed for her.

A reminder, if you'd like to participate as part of the Twitter followers, the polls are posted on the @BulletinSport account on Wednesdays every week.

This week's games:

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech