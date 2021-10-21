 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 8 with guest Bassett Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh
0 comments
editor's pick

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 8 with guest Bassett Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football photo
Bulletin file photo

We’ve got a championship feel to this week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em.

Bassett High School Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh helped guide her team to a Piedmont District regular season championship earlier this week. Now, can Firebaugh guide herself to a win in football pick’em?

Firebaugh will be looking to repeat or even improve on last week's guest, Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman, who went 6-4. Akeman tied the Bulletin Twitter followers for the second best week. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt again topped everyone on the week, going 8-2.

Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper would like to not mention how she did last week. She just wants to do better in Week 8.

Can she do it? Here’s this week’s game. Keep your fingers crossed for her.

A reminder, if you'd like to participate as part of the Twitter followers, the polls are posted on the @BulletinSport account on Wednesdays every week.

This week's games:

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

- Georgia Tech at UVA

- USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last Week: 5-5

Season: 39-31

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

- Georgia Tech at UVA

- USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Season: 49-21

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

- Georgia Tech at UVA

- USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter followers

Last week: 6-4

Season: 45-25

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

- Georgia Tech at UVA

- USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Bassett Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh

Guest: Bassett High School Volleyball Coach Julie Firebaugh

Last week (guest Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman): 6-4

Season: 42-28

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville

- Halifax County at Patrick County

- Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh

- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

- Georgia Tech at UVA

- USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert