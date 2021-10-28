Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Clay Campbell

Last week was a rough one for everyone involved in Bulletin Football Pick'em. News Reporter Bill Wyatt was the only competitor to finish better than .500, going 6-4 on the week. Sports Editor Cara Cooper was 5-5, and the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest Julie Firebaugh, Bassett High School's volleyball coach, were both 4-6.

But, there's no time to dwell. We have to race forward (get it???) to another week. And we have a NASCAR theme, with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell serving as this week's guest picker.

Can Campbell seamlessly go from the racetrack to the football field and take the pick'em checkered flag? We'll see!

This week's games:

- Bassett at Halifax County

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista

- Patrick County at Martinsville

- No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan St.

- No. 25 BYU vs. UVA

- Va. Tech at Georgia Tech

- Louisville at NC State

- Steelers at Browns

- Panthers at Falcons

- Washington at Denver