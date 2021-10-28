 Skip to main content
Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Clay Campbell
editor's pick

Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Clay Campbell

football photo
Bulletin file photo

Last week was a rough one for everyone involved in Bulletin Football Pick'em. News Reporter Bill Wyatt was the only competitor to finish better than .500, going 6-4 on the week. Sports Editor Cara Cooper was 5-5, and the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest Julie Firebaugh, Bassett High School's volleyball coach, were both 4-6.

But, there's no time to dwell. We have to race forward (get it???) to another week. And we have a NASCAR theme, with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell serving as this week's guest picker.

Can Campbell seamlessly go from the racetrack to the football field and take the pick'em checkered flag? We'll see!

This week's games:

- Bassett at Halifax County

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista

- Patrick County at Martinsville

- No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan St.

- No. 25 BYU vs. UVA

- Va. Tech at Georgia Tech

- Louisville at NC State

- Steelers at Browns

- Panthers at Falcons

- Washington at Denver

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 5-5

Season: 44-36

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Michigan State

BYU

Virginia Tech

NC State

Steelers

Falcons

Washington

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-4

Season: 55-25

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Michigan

BYU

Georgia Tech

NC State

Browns

Falcons

Broncos

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter followers

Last week: 4-6

Season: 49-31

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Michigan

UVA

Georgia Tech

NC State

Browns

Panthers

Broncos

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell

Campbell

Guest: Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell

Last week (Bassett volleyball coach Julie Firebaugh): 4-6

Season: 46-34

Bassett

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Michigan

UVA

Virginia Tech

NC State

Browns

Panthers

Broncos

