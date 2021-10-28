Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Clay Campbell

Last week was a rough one for everyone involved in Bulletin Football Pick'em. News Reporter Bill Wyatt was the only competitor to finish better than .500, going 6-4 on the week. Sports Editor Cara Cooper was 5-5, and the Bulletin Twitter followers and guest Julie Firebaugh, Bassett High School's volleyball coach, were both 4-6.
But, there's no time to dwell. We have to race forward (get it???) to another week. And we have a NASCAR theme, with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell serving as this week's guest picker.
Can Campbell seamlessly go from the racetrack to the football field and take the pick'em checkered flag? We'll see!
This week's games:
- Bassett at Halifax County
- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista
- Patrick County at Martinsville
- No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan St.
- No. 25 BYU vs. UVA
- Va. Tech at Georgia Tech
- Louisville at NC State
- Steelers at Browns
- Panthers at Falcons
- Washington at Denver
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 5-5
Season: 44-36
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Martinsville
Michigan State
BYU
Virginia Tech
NC State
Steelers
Falcons
Washington
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 6-4
Season: 55-25
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Martinsville
Michigan
BYU
Georgia Tech
NC State
Browns
Falcons
Broncos
@BulletinSport Twitter followers
Last week: 4-6
Season: 49-31
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Martinsville
Michigan
UVA
Georgia Tech
NC State
Browns
Panthers
Broncos
Guest: Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell
Last week (Bassett volleyball coach Julie Firebaugh): 4-6
Season: 46-34
Bassett
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Michigan
UVA
Virginia Tech
NC State
Browns
Panthers
Broncos