Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Mancino Craighead

Most people in town remember Mancino Craighead as the legendary girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, where he led the Chiefs to four straight state championships.

Nowadays, Craighead can be seen patrolling the halls of G.W.-Danville High School, where he's the school's athletic director as well as girls basketball coach.

But, most importantly, this week Craighead is not only back in town to watch the Eagles take on Bassett High School on the gridiron Friday night, but he's also joining the Bulletin as guest picker for Bulletin Football Pick'em.

The pick'em guests have all been pretty successful this season, most recently when Patrick & Henry Community College's Letitia Pulliam went 7-3 a week ago. Can Craighead keep the streak alive and help the guests continue climbing up the rankings?

It'll be hard for anyone to catch Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who led the way again a week ago, going 8-2 to increase his lead at the top of the standings.

With Martinsville High School playing its football game on Thursday and Magna Vista off this week, we have just two high school contests to pick from, as well as five college and three NFL contests.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week's games

G.W.-Danville (3-4) at Bassett (5-2)

Patrick County (2-5) at Halifax County (3-4)

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0)

Duke (4-3) at Miami (3-3)

No. 9 UCLA (6-0) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1)

No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma St. (5-1)

Richmond (4-2) at Hampton (4-2)

Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)

Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)

Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 61-19

Bassett

Patrick County

Clemson

Miami

UCLA

Oklahoma St.

Richmond

Packers

Ravens

Dolphins

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 64-16

Bassett

Halifax County

Clemson

Miami

Oregon

Texas

Richmond

Packers

Ravens

Dolphins

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 44-36

Bassett

Halifax County

Clemson

Duke

Oregon

Oklahoma St.

Hampton

Packers

Ravens

Steelers

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 51-29

Bassett

Halifax County

Clemson

Miami

Oregon

Oklahoma St.

Richmond

Packers

Ravens

Dolphins

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 51-29

Bassett

Halifax County

Clemson

Miami

UCLA

Texas

Richmond

Packers

Ravens

Dolphins

Guest: G.W.-Danville Athletic Director Mancino Craighead

Last week's guest (P&HCC's Letitia Pulliam): 7-3

Overall: 48-32

G.W.-Danville

Halifax County

Clemson

Miami

UCLA

Texas

Richmond

Commanders

Ravens

Steelers