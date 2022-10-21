Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 9 with guest Mancino Craighead

Most people in town remember Mancino Craighead as the legendary girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, where he led the Chiefs to four straight state championships.
Nowadays, Craighead can be seen patrolling the halls of G.W.-Danville High School, where he's the school's athletic director as well as girls basketball coach.
But, most importantly, this week Craighead is not only back in town to watch the Eagles take on Bassett High School on the gridiron Friday night, but he's also joining the Bulletin as guest picker for Bulletin Football Pick'em.
The pick'em guests have all been pretty successful this season, most recently when Patrick & Henry Community College's Letitia Pulliam went 7-3 a week ago. Can Craighead keep the streak alive and help the guests continue climbing up the rankings?
It'll be hard for anyone to catch Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who led the way again a week ago, going 8-2 to increase his lead at the top of the standings.
People are also reading…
With Martinsville High School playing its football game on Thursday and Magna Vista off this week, we have just two high school contests to pick from, as well as five college and three NFL contests.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week's games
G.W.-Danville (3-4) at Bassett (5-2)
Patrick County (2-5) at Halifax County (3-4)
No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0)
Duke (4-3) at Miami (3-3)
No. 9 UCLA (6-0) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1)
No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma St. (5-1)
Richmond (4-2) at Hampton (4-2)
Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)
Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)
Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 61-19
Bassett
Patrick County
Clemson
Miami
UCLA
Oklahoma St.
Richmond
Packers
Ravens
Dolphins
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 64-16
Bassett
Halifax County
Clemson
Miami
Oregon
Texas
Richmond
Packers
Ravens
Dolphins
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 44-36
Bassett
Halifax County
Clemson
Duke
Oregon
Oklahoma St.
Hampton
Packers
Ravens
Steelers
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 51-29
Bassett
Halifax County
Clemson
Miami
Oregon
Oklahoma St.
Richmond
Packers
Ravens
Dolphins
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 51-29
Bassett
Halifax County
Clemson
Miami
UCLA
Texas
Richmond
Packers
Ravens
Dolphins
Guest: G.W.-Danville Athletic Director Mancino Craighead
Last week's guest (P&HCC's Letitia Pulliam): 7-3
Overall: 48-32
G.W.-Danville
Halifax County
Clemson
Miami
UCLA
Texas
Richmond
Commanders
Ravens
Steelers