Bulletin Football Pick'em: We're off to the races with Martinsville Speedway's Tim Southers

Racing returns to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, and the race for football picking supremacy is heating up.

This week, we have Martinsville Speedway Director of Guest Services Tim Southers zooming in as guest picker for Bulletin Football Pick'em. Southers will look to get the guests back in victory lane after a slow start to the season.

But if he thinks he can put the guests on top of the leaderboard, well, he may want to pump the brakes. Everyone in the Bulletin Football Pick'em field is chasing down News Reporter Bill Wyatt, who has sat in the pole position for the entirety of the season so far, and extended his lead with a 9-1 week last week.

Can Wyatt take the checkered flag this week again? He has six other competitors also on the lead lap, and it's a long race to the finish.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week's games and picks:

This week's games:

Patrick County (1-3) at G.W.-Danville (0-3)

Martinsville (3-0) at Halifax County (3-0)

Tunstall (0-3) at Magna Vista (2-2)

No. 5 Clemson (3-0) at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0)

Virginia (2-1) at Syracuse (3-0)

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)

James Madison (2-0) at Appalachian State (2-1)

Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)

Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)

Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last Week: 8-2

Overall: 29-11

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Clemson

Syracuse

Kansas

App. State

Dolphins

Eagles

Saints

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last Week: 9-1

Overall: 32-8

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Clemson

Syracuse

Kansas

App. State

Bills

Eagles

Saints

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last Week: 4-6

Overall: 20-20

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Wake Forest

Syracuse

Kansas

App. State

Bills

Eagles

Saints

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last Week: 6-4

Overall: 23-17

Patrick Co.

Halifax Co.

Magna Vista

Clemson

Syracuse

Kansas

App. State

Dolphins

Eagles

Saints

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 5-5

Overall: 22-18

G.W.-Danville

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Clemson

Syracuse

Duke

App. State

Bills

Eagles

Saints

Guest: Tim Southers, Martinsville Speedway Director of Guest Services

Last week's guest (MVHS Golf Coach Scott Gardner): 3-7

Overall: 20-20

Patrick Co.

Martinsville

Magna Vista

Wake Forest

Syracuse

Kansas

App. State

Bills

Eagles

Saints