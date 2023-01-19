Bulletin Football Pick'em with Bassett boys basketball coach Mark Hughes (copy)

It wasn't a very good week if you're a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, or Tom Brady, but it was a really good week for all the competitors in Bulletin Football Pick'em.
It was especially good for the @BulletinSport Twitter followers, who went a perfect 6-0 in picking last week's NFL Wild Card playoff contests. Everyone else went 4-2 on the week, except last week's guest, James Hairston, who was 3-3.
This week we welcome a guest whose team is almost as hot as the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mark Hughes coaches another team with a cat mascot, the Bassett Bengals boys basketball team, who have won seven straight games. Can Hughes bring those winning ways to Bulletin Football Pick'em? Let's see!
This week, we have four NFL playoff games and four ACC men's basketball contests to pick.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
People are also reading…
Here are this week’s games and picks.
This week's games
AFC Playoffs: Jaguars (9-8) at Chiefs (14-3)
NFC Playoffs: Giants (9-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)
AFC Playoffs: Bengals (12-4) at Bills (13-3)
NFC Playoffs: Cowboys (12-5) at 49ers (13-4)
ACC Men's Basketball: No. 17 Miami (15-3) at Duke (13-5)
ACC Men's Basketball: No. 10 UVA (13-3) at Wake Forest (14-5)
ACC Men's Basketball: NC State (15-4) at UNC (13-6)
ACC Men's Basketball: Virginia Tech (11-6) at Clemson (15-4)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 134-72
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
49ers
Duke
Wake Forest
UNC
Clemson
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 146-62
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
49ers
Duke
UVA
NC State
Clemson
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 123-87
Chiefs
Eagles
Bengals
Cowboys
Duke
UVA
UNC
Clemson
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 114-84
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
Cowboys
Miami
UVA
UNC
Virginia Tech
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 103-56
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
Cowboys
Miami
Wake Forest
NC State
Clemson
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 6-0
Overall: 124-82
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
49ers
Miami
UVA
UNC
Clemson
Guest: Bassett High School Boys Basketball Coach Mark Hughes
Last week's guest (Martinsville Bulletin's James Hairston): 3-3
Overall: 108-88
Chiefs
Eagles
Bills
49ers
Duke
UVA
NC State
Clemson