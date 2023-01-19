Bulletin Football Pick'em with Bassett boys basketball coach Mark Hughes (copy)

It wasn't a very good week if you're a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, or Tom Brady, but it was a really good week for all the competitors in Bulletin Football Pick'em.

It was especially good for the @BulletinSport Twitter followers, who went a perfect 6-0 in picking last week's NFL Wild Card playoff contests. Everyone else went 4-2 on the week, except last week's guest, James Hairston, who was 3-3.

This week we welcome a guest whose team is almost as hot as the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mark Hughes coaches another team with a cat mascot, the Bassett Bengals boys basketball team, who have won seven straight games. Can Hughes bring those winning ways to Bulletin Football Pick'em? Let's see!

This week, we have four NFL playoff games and four ACC men's basketball contests to pick.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out on Wednesday mornings from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week's games

AFC Playoffs: Jaguars (9-8) at Chiefs (14-3)

NFC Playoffs: Giants (9-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)

AFC Playoffs: Bengals (12-4) at Bills (13-3)

NFC Playoffs: Cowboys (12-5) at 49ers (13-4)

ACC Men's Basketball: No. 17 Miami (15-3) at Duke (13-5)

ACC Men's Basketball: No. 10 UVA (13-3) at Wake Forest (14-5)

ACC Men's Basketball: NC State (15-4) at UNC (13-6)

ACC Men's Basketball: Virginia Tech (11-6) at Clemson (15-4)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 4-2

Overall: 134-72

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

49ers

Duke

Wake Forest

UNC

Clemson

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 4-2

Overall: 146-62

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

49ers

Duke

UVA

NC State

Clemson

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 4-2

Overall: 123-87

Chiefs

Eagles

Bengals

Cowboys

Duke

UVA

UNC

Clemson

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 4-2

Overall: 114-84

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

Cowboys

Miami

UVA

UNC

Virginia Tech

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 4-2

Overall: 103-56

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

Cowboys

Miami

Wake Forest

NC State

Clemson

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 6-0

Overall: 124-82

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

49ers

Miami

UVA

UNC

Clemson

Guest: Bassett High School Boys Basketball Coach Mark Hughes

Last week's guest (Martinsville Bulletin's James Hairston): 3-3

Overall: 108-88

Chiefs

Eagles

Bills

49ers

Duke

UVA

NC State

Clemson