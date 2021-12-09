 Skip to main content
Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones
Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones

football photo
Bulletin file photo

Bulletin Football Pick'em is turning into Bulletin Football and Basketball Pick'em this week.

With high school football over and so few college games to choose from, we dipped into the local high school basketball slate to fill out this week's games. And it was a good week to do it, too, because we have four Piedmont District rivalry games on the hardwood in Martinsville and Henry County Friday night.

When it comes to Bulletin Pick'em, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper is rocketing up the standings with another solid week to lead the field, going 7-3 to get within four games of leader Bill Wyatt.

On the flip side, the guests are starting to really struggle in the last few weeks. Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson may have led the Bengals to a great season on the gridiron, but he couldn't carry that momentum to the world of football picking, going just 4-6 in his guest stint.

Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones will look to get the guests back on track this week. Murphy was happy to pick this week in particular since there are two Martinsville hoops contests and a JMU football playoff game on the slate. 

If you'd like to be a part of Football Pick'em, the polls are posted on Twitter at @BulletinSport every Wednesday morning. As always, thank you to everyone who participated this week.

Here's this week's games and picks.

This week's games

Bassett at Magna Vista boys basketball

Magna Vista at Bassett girls basketball

Patrick County at Martinsville girls basketball

Patrick County at Martinsville boys basketball

Army at Navy

Montana at James Madison (FCS Quarterfinals)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Season: 88-52

This week's picks:

Magna Vista boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Patrick County girls basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Army

JMU

Browns

Washington

Panthers

Cardinals

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 4-6

Season: 92-48

This week's picks:

Bassett boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Patrick County girls basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Army

JMU

Browns

Cowboys

Panthers

Cardinals

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 5-5

Season: 82-58

This week's picks:

Magna Vista boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Martinsville girls basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Navy

JMU

Ravens

Cowboys

Panthers

Cardinals

Martinsville swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones

Guest: Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones

Last week's guest (Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson): 4-6

Season: 73-67

This week's picks:

Bassett boys basketball

Magna Vista girls basketball

Martinsville girls basketball

Martinsville boys basketball

Army

JMU

Ravens

Washington

Panthers

Cardinals

