Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones

Bulletin Football Pick'em is turning into Bulletin Football and Basketball Pick'em this week.
With high school football over and so few college games to choose from, we dipped into the local high school basketball slate to fill out this week's games. And it was a good week to do it, too, because we have four Piedmont District rivalry games on the hardwood in Martinsville and Henry County Friday night.
When it comes to Bulletin Pick'em, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper is rocketing up the standings with another solid week to lead the field, going 7-3 to get within four games of leader Bill Wyatt.
On the flip side, the guests are starting to really struggle in the last few weeks. Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson may have led the Bengals to a great season on the gridiron, but he couldn't carry that momentum to the world of football picking, going just 4-6 in his guest stint.
Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones will look to get the guests back on track this week. Murphy was happy to pick this week in particular since there are two Martinsville hoops contests and a JMU football playoff game on the slate.
If you'd like to be a part of Football Pick'em, the polls are posted on Twitter at @BulletinSport every Wednesday morning. As always, thank you to everyone who participated this week.
Here's this week's games and picks.
This week's games
Bassett at Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista at Bassett girls basketball
Patrick County at Martinsville girls basketball
Patrick County at Martinsville boys basketball
Army at Navy
Montana at James Madison (FCS Quarterfinals)
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Season: 88-52
This week's picks:
Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Patrick County girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Army
JMU
Browns
Washington
Panthers
Cardinals
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 4-6
Season: 92-48
This week's picks:
Bassett boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Patrick County girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Army
JMU
Browns
Cowboys
Panthers
Cardinals
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 5-5
Season: 82-58
This week's picks:
Magna Vista boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Navy
JMU
Ravens
Cowboys
Panthers
Cardinals
Guest: Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones
Last week's guest (Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson): 4-6
Season: 73-67
This week's picks:
Bassett boys basketball
Magna Vista girls basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Martinsville boys basketball
Army
JMU
Ravens
Washington
Panthers