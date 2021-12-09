Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones

Bulletin Football Pick'em is turning into Bulletin Football and Basketball Pick'em this week.

With high school football over and so few college games to choose from, we dipped into the local high school basketball slate to fill out this week's games. And it was a good week to do it, too, because we have four Piedmont District rivalry games on the hardwood in Martinsville and Henry County Friday night.

When it comes to Bulletin Pick'em, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper is rocketing up the standings with another solid week to lead the field, going 7-3 to get within four games of leader Bill Wyatt.

On the flip side, the guests are starting to really struggle in the last few weeks. Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson may have led the Bengals to a great season on the gridiron, but he couldn't carry that momentum to the world of football picking, going just 4-6 in his guest stint.

Martinsville High School swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones will look to get the guests back on track this week. Murphy was happy to pick this week in particular since there are two Martinsville hoops contests and a JMU football playoff game on the slate.