Bulletin Football Week 2: From fútbol to football

It was a good week all around for the Bulletin Football Pick’em participants last week. Sports Editor Cara Cooper and news reporter Bill Wyatt tied atop the standings, each going 7-3 on the week in a high school heavy slate of games.
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall went 6-4 last week, and Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman and guest picker Davin Wilson each went 5-5.
This week, we welcome two fútbol coaches to try their hand at picking the American game, with Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer coaches Brennan Murphy and Houston Stutz taking time out of their season to be our guests. The Patriots are on the road playing two games in Mississippi this weekend.
We have four high school and six college games to pick from this week.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
This week's games
Magna Vista at Dan River
Patrick County at Floyd County
Martinsville at Glenvar
Bassett at Liberty Christian Academy
No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Temple at Duke
UNC at Appalachian State
Richmond at Virginia
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 7-3
Dan River
Patrick County
Martinsville
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Temple
UNC
UVA
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 7-3
Magna Vista
Floyd County
Glenvar
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Duke
UNC
UVA
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 5-5
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Glenvar
Bassett
Georgia
Notre Dame
Virginia Tech
Duke
UNC
UVA
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 3-7
Overall: 3-7
Dan River
Floyd County
Glenvar
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Duke
UNC
UVA
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 6-4
Dan River
Floyd County
Glenvar
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Duke
App. State
UVA
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 4-6
Overall: 4-6
Magna Vista
Patrick County
Martinsville
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Duke
UNC
UVA
Guests: Brennan Murphy & Houston Stutz, P&HCC men's soccer coaches
Last week's guest, Halifax and Danville sports reporter Davin Wilson: 5-5
Overall: 5-5
Dan River
Patrick County
Glenvar
LCA
Georgia
Ohio State
Virginia Tech
Temple
UNC
UVA