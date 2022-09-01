Bulletin Football Week 2: From fútbol to football

It was a good week all around for the Bulletin Football Pick’em participants last week. Sports Editor Cara Cooper and news reporter Bill Wyatt tied atop the standings, each going 7-3 on the week in a high school heavy slate of games.

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall went 6-4 last week, and Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman and guest picker Davin Wilson each went 5-5.

This week, we welcome two fútbol coaches to try their hand at picking the American game, with Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer coaches Brennan Murphy and Houston Stutz taking time out of their season to be our guests. The Patriots are on the road playing two games in Mississippi this weekend.

We have four high school and six college games to pick from this week.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

This week's games

Magna Vista at Dan River

Patrick County at Floyd County

Martinsville at Glenvar

Bassett at Liberty Christian Academy

No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Temple at Duke

UNC at Appalachian State

Richmond at Virginia

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 7-3

Dan River

Patrick County

Martinsville

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Temple

UNC

UVA

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 7-3

Magna Vista

Floyd County

Glenvar

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Duke

UNC

UVA

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 5-5

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Glenvar

Bassett

Georgia

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Duke

UNC

UVA

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 3-7

Overall: 3-7

Dan River

Floyd County

Glenvar

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Duke

UNC

UVA

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 6-4

Dan River

Floyd County

Glenvar

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Duke

App. State

UVA

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 4-6

Overall: 4-6

Magna Vista

Patrick County

Martinsville

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Duke

UNC

UVA

Guests: Brennan Murphy & Houston Stutz, P&HCC men's soccer coaches

Last week's guest, Halifax and Danville sports reporter Davin Wilson: 5-5

Overall: 5-5

Dan River

Patrick County

Glenvar

LCA

Georgia

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Temple

UNC

UVA