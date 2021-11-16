Carlisle announces Jason Niblett as new girls basketball coach

Carlisle School announced on Monday former boys basketball coach Jason Niblett will take over as the school's girls basketball coach this season.

Niblett coached the Chiefs boys basketball team from 2012-2016, and has an overall record of 436-103 as a boys’ basketball coach. The team had a 23-2 record in his first season, and played a national schedule against some of the best high school basketball teams in the country. He took Carlisle to four straight final fours in the VISAA state tournament and won the State Championship in 2014, a season they were nationally ranked during the season.

Niblett was named VISAA state coach of the year in 2016.

Under Niblett, Carlisle had 44 boys basketball players commit to NCAA Division I programs, and 9 others commit to Division II schools. He coached Thon Maker, who currently play in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to coming to Carlisle, Niblett coached the Heat Academy, taking the team to national rankings of third and fourth in the country.

"Jason Niblett comes with lots of experience as a player and coach," a release from Carlisle School read.