Carlisle Baseball: Chiefs carry big first inning to win over Covenant in VIC semifinals

Carlisle’s baseball team scored six runs in the first inning of Thursday’s VIC Tournament semifinals, and carried that early momentum to an 11-2 home win over Covenant.

All but one of the Chiefs starters got at least one hit Thursday, and all nine starters got on base at least once.

Carlisle’s first five hitters got on in the first inning thanks to singles by Bryson Brady and Colby Cunningham, a walk by Conner Plaster, and Kale Richardson and Colin Cunningham getting hit by a pitch. All five players would come around to score in the frame.

Ian Martin had an RBI sacrifice fly, Terrance Hairston had an RBI single, and Brady had a two RBI single to give the Chiefs a big early lead.

Pitcher Zach Craddock did his job on the mound, throwing five innings for the Chiefs, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits and two walks. Craddock struck out six and picked up the win for the Chiefs.

Brady finished the game in relief, throwing two scoreless and hitless innings. Brady struck out two and didn’t walk any.

Carlisle scored another run in the second, two more in the the third, and one in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Brady finished the night with three hits to lead the Chiefs. He finished with three RBIs, two runs, and an RBI. Colby Cunningham was 3-4 with a double, a run, and two RBIs. Plaster had a hit, two walks, a run, and an RBI, and Luke Carter was 2-3 with two runs scored.

Carlisle will travel to North Cross today on Friday for the VIC Tournament championship game. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Carlisle 11, Covenant 2

Covenant 002 000 0—2 7 3

Carlisle 612 011 X—11 13 1

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 3-5, 2R, 3RBI, SB; Colby Cunningham 3-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Kale Richard 1-3, 2R; Conner Plaster 1-2, 2BB, R, RBI; Colin Cunningham 1-2, BB, R, RBI; Ian Martin 1-2, 3RBI; Luke Carter 2-3, 2R; Terrance Hairston 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Cole Scarce 0-3, BB

Carlisle pitchers: Zach Craddock 5IP, 86P, 7H, 2R, ER, 6K, 2BB; Bryson Brady 2IP, 27P, 2K

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.