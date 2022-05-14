Carlisle Baseball: Chiefs fall in VIC Championship, await seeding in VISAA state tournament

In a game that was divided over two days, the Carlisle baseball team lost in a walkoff at North Cross on Saturday in the Virginia Independent Conference Tournament championship game.

The two teams had to stop play in the bottom of the fourth inning on Friday when rain forced a more than 12 hour delay. The Patriots and Raiders were tied, 1-1, when the rain came down.

North Cross started play on Saturday by adding another run in the fourth inning to go up, 2-1.

Carlisle retook the lead in the top of the sixth, plating runs three in the frame. Ian Martin led off the sixth with a home run. Terrance Hairston added a 1-out walk, and quickly stole second to get into scoring position.

Hairston came around to score on an RBI double by Bryson Brady, and Brady scored on an RBI single by Colby Cunningham.

North Cross scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh for the win. The Raiders started the inning with a walk, three straight singles, and a double for the walk-off win before an out was recorded.

All but one Carlisle hitter reached base at least once in the loss. Colby Cunningham led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with with a run, RBI, and stolen base. Martin was 2-3 with a walk.

Colin Cunningham and Styles Geramita each threw three innings for the Chiefs. Cunningham allowed two hits, three walks, and two runs with two strikeouts. Geramita allowed seven hits, four walks, and three runs with one strikeout.

The Chiefs (11-10-1) will now await seeding in the VISAA Division III state tournament. In the most recent rankings, Carlisle was tied for second. The first round of the tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the higher seeds hosting first round games.

North Cross 5, Carlisle 4

Carlisle 100 003 0 - 4 9 0

North Cross 000 200 3 - 5 9 1

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 1-4, 2B, R, RBI; Colby Cunningham 3-4, R, RBI, SB; Kale Richardson 1-2, 2BB; Conner Plaster 1-4, RBI; Ian Martin 2-3, HR, BB, R, RBI; Luke Carter 0-2, BB; Terrance Hairston 1-3, BB, R, SB; Jacob Simpson 0-1, BB

Carlisle pitchers: Colin Cunningham 3IP, 47P, 2H, 2R, 2K, 3BB; Styles Geramita 3IP, 63P, 7H, 3R, K, 4BB