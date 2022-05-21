Carlisle baseball falls in state finals; The Chiefs lost to Walsingham in the championship for the second straight season

The Carlisle School baseball team reached the VISAA Division III state championship game for the second straight season.

But, for the second straight year, they had to face a juggernaut in their quest for a state title.

Walsingham Academy defeated Carlisle in the 2021 state finals, and did so again on Saturday with a 16-5 win over the Chiefs at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

With the win, Walsingham has now won the last four VISAA Division III state titles. The Trojans also won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. The championship was not contested in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsingham came out swinging on Saturday, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and a single to take an early 1-0 lead. Carlisle starting pitcher Styles Geramita got out of the early jam, with a strikeout, a flyout, and groundout to leave the lead at just one.

The Chiefs tied the score in the top of the second after Conner Plaster led off the frame with a single and came around to score on a double by Colin Cunningham.

The Chiefs couldn’t get out of the jam in the second. The Trojans scored seven runs on a double, six singles, two walks, and a Carlisle error for a commanding 8-1 lead.

The lead grew to 11 in the third with two more Walsingham doubles, a single, two walks, and a sacrifice fly.

Carlisle reliever Kale Richardson temporarily stopped the bleeding in the fourth, going 3-up, 3-down with two fly outs and a walk.

Looking to avoid the 10-run mercy rule, the Chiefs bats showed some life in the top of the fifth. Zach Craddock and Bryson Brady led off with back-to-back walks, and were followed by a single by Colby Cunningham. Kale Richardson then took a pitch into left field for a single. The Trojans outfielder misplayed the ball, and all three runners came around to score.

Richardson added a fourth run in the inning after Colin Cunningham grounded out to the shortstop, making the score 12-5.

But Walsingham got four right back in the bottom of the fifth, finishing with walk-off 3-run home run for the 11-run lead and the mercy rule win.

“It was a tough game,” said Carlisle coach Will Inman. “We came back, we battled hard. Guys are tired, had some guys hurt. Put a lineup out there to compete and we did. Some things didn’t fall our way, but we battled back. That’s what we’ve done all year is kind of work from behind. The team showed a lot of heart and we tried to finish strong.”

Carlisle had four hits by four different players, all four of which were seniors. Colby Cunningham was 1-3 with a run. Richardson was 1-3 with three RBIs and a run. Plaster was 1-2 and was hit by a pitch. He added a run. Colin Cunningham was 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Craddock, the Chiefs other senior, had a walk and a run.

Brady, a junior, had two walks and a run.

Even with the disappointing finish, Inman said this year’s Chiefs team showed immense growth through the season, especially after starting the spring 0-4 and sitting 3-6 on April 12.

“This was probably the biggest growing team I’ve ever had,” Inman said. “That’s what I kind of talked to the guys about at the end is, we started out 0-4 and now we just lost the state championship game. It was quite a turnaround.

“We’ve had a real roller coaster of a year with a lot of variables, injuries, and everything else, but we always battled. We came back in a lot of games and we always stayed competitive and just kept moving in the right direction.”

Three of the Chiefs five seniors are committed to play baseball in college. Colby Cunningham will play at Marymount University. Plaster will head to UVA Wise this fall to join the Cavaliers program, and Richardson will play at King University.

“Great group,” Inman said of his seniors.

“The Cunningham boys came over two years ago. David (Cunningham) has helped me coach. He’s done so much for our program. The boys have too. With David coaching, he helped me fix the field, so much stuff that people don’t think about with him and his sons. They’ve brought a lot to our program.

“Conner Plaster came over as well that year. Tremendous help, obviously, on the field. Off the field, being a leader, steering guys in the right direction. He’s just been fantastic.

“Zach Craddock… he’s been a lifetime Carlisle guy. He found a way this year on mound to really help our team. He ended up being second team all-conference, so he’s a great person to have on the team.

“Kale Richardson has been at Carlisle his whole life as well. He started since his eighth grade year. He’s done so much. He is the true…Carlisle Chief. Kind of what our M.O. is. He would do anything he can to help anybody on and off the field. I can ask him as a senior to do stuff he was doing as an eighth grader, and he doesn’t even hesitate. Just says, ‘yes sir,’ and keeps it moving. So tremendous loss there. Great family.

“I wish the best of luck to all of them.”

The Chiefs finish the year 13-11-1.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

