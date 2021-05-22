Carlisle baseball falls in VISAA state championship game

Inman said Lubsen was the best pitcher the Chiefs had seen in the postseason.

“We’ve seen some guys like him the regular season to get prepared for him, and we responded well to him. The first time through the lineup we shoot up a little bit, but we made good adjustments and went from there.”

Carlisle senior Garret Kangas also brought his best stuff to the mound Saturday, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts. Walsingham had a slight 1-0 lead through the first six innings after scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single and a bunt single by the Nos. 8 and 9 batters, and an infield single that brought around a run on a late throw home.

“Garret threw one the best games I’ve seen him throw in a while,” Inman said. “He competes at a high level, he stayed within himself. I’m extremely proud of him. Obviously he wants to go out with a win there, but he gave us every opportunity to win this game. And we just didn’t pull it together with the bats, but he did a great job.”