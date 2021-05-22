Carlisle baseball falls in VISAA state championship game

Carlisle’s baseball team made the VISAA Division III state championship game thanks to hot bats and stellar defense.
The defense kept up the trend during Saturday’s title game, but the bats were finally cooled in a 2-0 loss to Walsingham Academy Saturday at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.
Walsingham pitcher Lincoln Lubsen faced just one batter over the minimum in a complete game 2-hitter for the Trojans. Carlisle’s only hits came in the fifth on a single by Colin Cunningham, and the seventh on a single by Colby Cunningham. Neither batter got to second. Colin Cunningham was picked off in a rundown for the final out of the fifth, and Colby Cunningham was stranded to end the game.
Lubsen, a senior committed to Randolph-Macon College in the fall, struck out nine Chiefs in the win.
“A tough game. We played a really good team,” said Carlisle coach Will Inman. “It kind of shook out they had a couple unique plays early that allowed them to score, but besides that I’m really proud of my guys. We hung in there, we played tough. We battled a really good arm. We made really good adjustment there late in the game, starting hitting the ball hard. Things just didn’t shake our way the whole way out.”
Carlisle reached Saturday’s state championship after defeating Kenston Forest on Tuesday 9-0, and Brunswick Academy 20-1 Thursday in the semifinals.
Inman said Lubsen was the best pitcher the Chiefs had seen in the postseason.
“We’ve seen some guys like him the regular season to get prepared for him, and we responded well to him. The first time through the lineup we shoot up a little bit, but we made good adjustments and went from there.”
Carlisle senior Garret Kangas also brought his best stuff to the mound Saturday, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts. Walsingham had a slight 1-0 lead through the first six innings after scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single and a bunt single by the Nos. 8 and 9 batters, and an infield single that brought around a run on a late throw home.
“Garret threw one the best games I’ve seen him throw in a while,” Inman said. “He competes at a high level, he stayed within himself. I’m extremely proud of him. Obviously he wants to go out with a win there, but he gave us every opportunity to win this game. And we just didn’t pull it together with the bats, but he did a great job.”
The Trojans threatened other times in the game, but the Chiefs defense kept zeroes on the board. In the fifth, Walsingham’s Davis Neighbor led off with a single to centerfield, but Kangas picked Neighbor off at first base a couple pitches later. The next batter, Ayden Evans, hit a line drive to the left field fence for a double, but a perfect relay from left fielder Terrance Hairston to shortstop Kale Richardson to third baseman Easton Lamy got Evans at third as he tried to leg out a triple. The next Trojans' batter hit a double, but he was stranded and the inning ended a batter latter on a diving catch by Richardson.
Lamy had another great stop going to his left at third base to start the next inning to again save a potential hit by the Trojans.
It was in the bottom of the sixth when Lubsen was able to help his own cause, sending a pitch way over the left field fence for a solo home run that put the Trojans up 2-0.
After Colby Cunningham’s hit to lead off the seventh, Carlisle went down in order with two strikeouts and a groundout to the shortstop to end the game.
Saturday’s win was Walsingham’s third straight VISAA Division III state championship, dating back to the 2018 season. VISAA didn’t host state tournaments in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chiefs will lose Kangas and catcher Addison Clark to graduation this season, with both moving on to NCAA Division I programs. Clark, a 5-year varsity player, is committed to play baseball at Virginia Military Institute in the fall, and Kangas, a 4-year varsity player, is committed to play at Campbell University in North Carolina.
“It’s impossible to replace them immediately,” Inman said of the two seniors. “They’re both high-end players. Great for our program. Their families are phenomenal. They’ve done so much for our program throughout the years. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done.”
Carlisle finishes the season 16-3.
