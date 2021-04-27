Carlisle baseball falls on homecoming

A seven run first inning by Wesleyan Christian Academy put Carlisle baseball in a hole they couldn’t dig out of Tuesday. The Chiefs fell to Wesleyan at home 11-0 in five innings.

The Trojans came out of the gate swinging. The team had six hits, including two home runs, in the first. Wesleyan added to the lead with another run in the second and a 3-run home run in the fifth.

Carlisle had just three hits in the game. The Chiefs loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, threatening to at least extend the game, but were unable to plate any runners as Wesleyan struck out three straight batters to maintain the shutout.

Garret Kangas, Colin Cunningham, and Terrance Hairston each had a hit for Carlisle. Hairston also reached on an error in the fifth. Easton Lamy led off the bottom of the first getting hit by a pitch and stealing second.

Tuesday served as homecoming for Carlisle after the school was unable to have a traditional homecoming in the fall due to COVID-19 and the cancelation of the fall sports season.

The Chiefs fall to 8-2 on the year. They’ll return home on Tuesday for senior night to take on Hargrave Military Academy at 4:30 p.m. They’ll finish the regular season next Thursday on the road at North West Guilford.