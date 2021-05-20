 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle baseball headed to state finals
0 comments
editor's pick

Carlisle baseball headed to state finals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle baseball

Carlisle junior Kale Richardson (back) is celebrated by teammates Colby Cunningham (1) and Addison Clark (10) after scoring a run in Tuesday’s VISAA DIII state quarterfinals win over Kenston Forest at Carlisle School.

 Cara Cooper, bulletin photo

Carlisle’s baseball team played in the VISAA Division III state semifinals for a fourth straight season on Thursday, and came away with a decisive victory.

The No. 2 seeded Chiefs extended their current win streak to six games with a 20-1 rout of No. 3 seed Brunswick Academy Thursday at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. The win advances the Chiefs to the VISAA DIII state finals.

Thursday’s win was the second time this season the Chiefs have scored at least 20 runs, and the third straight game they’ve scored at least nine runs.

Full stats from the game were unavailable at press time.

Carlisle (15-3) will return to Shepherd Stadium on Saturday to play in the VISAA Division III state championship. They’ll take on the winner of No. 1 Walshingham Academy (18-7-1) and No. 4 Fuqua (7-6). The Trojans and Falcons played immediately after Carlisle on Thursday.

Results were too late for publication.

First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

Area scores for Friday, May 14

Scores from both Patrick Henry Community College baseball and softball postseason tournaments, plus high school scores from around the area Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert