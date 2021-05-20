Carlisle baseball headed to state finals

Carlisle’s baseball team played in the VISAA Division III state semifinals for a fourth straight season on Thursday, and came away with a decisive victory.

The No. 2 seeded Chiefs extended their current win streak to six games with a 20-1 rout of No. 3 seed Brunswick Academy Thursday at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. The win advances the Chiefs to the VISAA DIII state finals.

Thursday’s win was the second time this season the Chiefs have scored at least 20 runs, and the third straight game they’ve scored at least nine runs.

Full stats from the game were unavailable at press time.

Carlisle (15-3) will return to Shepherd Stadium on Saturday to play in the VISAA Division III state championship. They’ll take on the winner of No. 1 Walshingham Academy (18-7-1) and No. 4 Fuqua (7-6). The Trojans and Falcons played immediately after Carlisle on Thursday.

Results were too late for publication.

First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.