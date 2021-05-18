Carlisle baseball headed to state semifinals

Carlisle baseball only scored runs in the first inning of Tuesday’s VISAA DIII state quarterfinals, but stellar pitching led the Chiefs the rest of the way in a 9-0 win at home over Kenston Forest School.

Garret Kangas and Styles Geramita combined for the shutout on the mound for the Chiefs. Kangas threw the first two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Geramita threw the final five innings in relief, allowing three hits with four walks and a hit by pitch. Both pitchers struck out five batters each in the win.

Carlisle sent 12 players to the plate in the first inning, and had the first seven get on before Kenston even recorded an out. All nine runs of the Chiefs were scored in the first.

Colby Cunningham and Kale Richardson led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, and both scored one batter later on a double by Conner Plaster.

Plaster would come around to score on the next batter when Addison Clark took a pitch straightaway to center field and hit off the top of the fence and over for a home run. It was Clark’s, a senior VMI baseball commit, fifth home run of the season.

Collin Cunningham, Kangas, Terrance Howard, and Easton Lamy would all also come around to score in the inning.