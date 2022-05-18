Carlisle baseball moves to state semifinals with win over Southampton

The Carlisle baseball team scored six runs in the first inning, and three more in the sixth on the way to a decisive 9-0 win over Southampton Academy on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

With a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday, the Chiefs extended their lead thanks in part to a leadoff homerun by Kale Richardson. Colin Cunningham drew a one-out walk, and came around to score on a single by Ian Martin, who later came around to score on a Southampton error, finishing Carlisle's scoring for the night.

The win advances the Chiefs to Thursday's state semifinals, which they will play at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. Carlisle will play No. 3 seed Brunswick Academy, a team that comes into the semifinals 17-4 this season.

Brunswick has scored 250 runs while allowing 76 this year. They're averaging 11.9 runs per game, are on a current nine game winning streak in which they've scored at least 10 runs in eight of those contests.

Carlisle (12-10-1) has won six of their last seven games. The Chiefs have scored 229 runs this season while allowing 109. They're averaging 9.95 runs per game.

"We feel good. We feel good," said Carlisle coach Will Inman of the state semifinal. "We're healthy, We're ready to go. Our pitching is lined up so we're just going to go up there and try to win a game."

Brunswick and Carlisle will face off on Thursday at 4 p.m.

In the other semifinal, No. 1 Walsingham Academy will take on No. 4 Kenston Forest on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., also at Shepherd Stadium.

The two semifinals winners will play the state championship on Saturday at Shepherd Stadium at 11 a.m.