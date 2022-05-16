Carlisle baseball to open VISAA state tournament at home on Tuesday

The Carlisle baseball team took the No. 2 seed in this week's VISAA Division III state baseball tournament, giving the Chiefs a chance to host a game in the tournament quarterfinals.

Carlisle (11-10-1, 8-1-1) will host No. 7 seed Southampton Academy on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The Chiefs finished second at the Virginia Independent Conference tournament on Saturday after falling to North Cross, 5-4.

After starting the season with four straight losses, and sitting 3-6 on April 12, the Chiefs have bounced back in the back-half of the season, and had won five straight games before Saturday's loss.

Carlisle outscored opponents 60-16 during that five game winning streak.

Southampton went 12-9 this season, and 8-7 in the Virginia Colonial Conference. They scored 163 runs this season while allowing 170.

The Raiders did not play baseball in 2020 or 2021. The Chiefs last faced Southampton in the 2019 state semifinals, a game the Raiders won, 1-0.

Carlisle finished at VISAA Division III state runners-up last season after reaching the state championship game.

The winner of Tuesday's game will move on to the state semifinals, which will be played on Thursday at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. That semifinals matchup will be against the winner of No. 3 Brunswick Academy (16-4) and No. 6 Covenant (7-6). Carlisle defeated Covenant, 11-2, last week in the VIC Tournament.

Walsingham Academy (17-7), the defending state champion, is the No. 1 seed in this year's state tournament. They'll host No. 8 Massanutten Military Academy (10-5) on Tuesday. No. 4 Kenston Forest (11-5) will host No. 5 Fuqua (11-9-1). The winners of those games will meet in the other state semifinal, also on Thursday at Shepherd Stadium.

The VISAA Division III baseball state championship game will be played on Saturday at Shepherd Stadium.

