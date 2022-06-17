Carlisle baseball trio named first-team all-state

After leading the Carlisle baseball team to the VISAA Division III state championship game for a second straight season, four members of the Chiefs took home state hardware for their play this spring.

Carlisle seniors Kale Richardson, Colin Cunningham, and Colby Cunningham were all named First Team All-State for VISAA Division III this spring.

The trio finished the season with the team's three highest batting averages. Colby Cunningham hit .493, Richardson hit .444, and Colin Cunningham hit .377.

Colby Cunningham added three home runs and a team-high 34 hits and 14 stolen bases. Richardson had two home runs and a team-high 31 run scored, nine doubles, and two triples.

Colin Cunningham was a two-way player for Carlisle, and finished the year with a 3.70 ERA on the mound. He added 24 RBIs at the plate and nine doubles.

Fellow Chiefs senior Conner Plaster was named second team all-state. Plaster led Carlisle with four home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

Plaster is committed to play at UVA Wise this fall. Richardson is committed to King University, and Colby Cunningham is committed to Marymount University.

All four players were also named First Team All-Conference for VIC this spring. Junior Styles Geramita, a left-handed pitcher, was also named first team all-conference.

Freshman utility Luke Carter and senior outfielder/pitcher Zach Craddock were both named second team all-conference.

The Chiefs finished the season 13-11-1 overall and 8-1-1 in Virginia Independent Conference play.

