Carlisle basketball teams open season with wins

The Carlisle boys and girls basketball teams both started the season with wins over Surry Home School on Friday night. The Lady Chiefs defeated Surry, 54-50, and the boys were victorious, 72-26.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lady Chiefs opened the contest with three steals – one each from Zara Grey, Zion Yates, and Maxie Garrett, which helped the team take a 7-2 lead early.

A 3-pointer by Jaila Niblett pushed the lead to 17-4 with a minute left in the first quarter.

Carlisle’s lead started to slip in the second as Surry outscored the Chiefs, 16-7, in the frame. A 3-pointer by the Patriots cut the lead to two with 1:30 left in the half, but that was as close as Surry would get. DeAmber Harris knocked down a long 2-pointer, and the Chiefs went into the half up, 26-22.

The Chiefs grew their lead again in the third. Two free throws by Gabrielle Fountain put Carlisle up again by double-digits, and Zion Squires assisted Makayla Kellum on a 3-pointer to make it 44-31 with 30 seconds remaining.

Carlisle outrebounded Surry, 10-3, in the third.

Surry went on a 10-5 run late in the fourth to cut Carlisle’s lead to six, 52-46. As the Patriots battled back, Grey had a steal-and-score to make the lead eight with a minute remaining.

Grey led the Chiefs with 14 points, seven steals, eight rebounds, and four assists. Squires added 12 points and three steals, and Niblett had 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

The Chiefs knocked down seven 3-pointers as a team. Niblett, Squires, and Grey had two each.

“We made a lot of mistakes, but, dealing with freshmen and playing against upperclassmen, I’m really proud of them,” said Carlisle coach Jason Niblett, whose entire starting lineup was freshmen. “We’re just going to continue to work and get better.”

In the boys game, Carlisle knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an early lead. The Chiefs started on a 7-0 run, and grew the lead to 25-4 after Trey Beamer had a drive to the basket for a layup and-1 with a minute left in the quarter.

In the first half, Carlisle’s Ja’Meer Reynolds had 13 points, all of which came immediately following either an offensive rebound or a steal.

Carlisle led 51-9 at the break.

Reynolds finished the night with 19 points.

Beamer had a game-high 32 points for the Chiefs, and and Braelyn Gray had 10.

Carlisle finished the night with six 3-pointers as a team: three from Joshua Wingfield, two from Beamer, and one from Reynolds.

Both Carlisle teams will take some time off before returning to play another doubleheader on December 2 at G.W.-Danville High School. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow.