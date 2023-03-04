The Carlisle boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 64-62 loss to Hampton Christian Academy in the semifinals of the VISAA Division IV state tournament.

The Chiefs were the underdogs going into Friday’s game as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. HCA was the No. 2 seed.

Friday’s contest was played at Virginia State University, in Petersburg.

Carlisle held a 38-34 lead at the half on Friday, but Hampton battled back in the third to take a 52-46 lead going into the final frame.

Branson Leduc-Mattox had a steal and dunk to cut Hampton’s lead to one, 63-62, with 1:36 left on the clock. On the ensuing possession, Hampton held the ball, intent on letting as much time run off the clock as possible. Once Carlisle was finally forced to foul, Hampton hit one of two free throws to take the lead to two.

The Chiefs got their final possession with about 15 seconds remaining, but their final 3-point shot attempt bounced off the rim and Hampton got the rebound at the buzzer to hold on for the win.

Trey Beamer led the Chiefs with 26 points in the loss. Leduc-Mattox added 21 points, and Jameer Reynolds had six points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

“I think our kids played very, very hard,” Carlisle coach DeMario Mattox said in a phone interview on Saturday. “We battled through some trials and tribulations, had to battle some adversity. We came back and had the lead at halftime, then they came back in the second half and I think we got away from the things we did successfully in the first half to get the lead.

“I think the kids played extremely hard. They left it all out on the floor, and as a coach I was extremely proud of that.”

Carlisle finished the season 14-15 overall in Mattox’s first year at the helm of the program. The Chiefs will graduate two seniors, DeKare Hampton and Jacob Simpson, off of this year’s squad.

“I think the kids that were already enrolled in school at Carlisle definitely made it easier for the guys who it was their first year, just in showing them the ropes off the court, but also having the guys showing different things on the floor definitely helped in the end here."

The Chiefs return nine players next season, including Beamer, who led Carlisle scoring 23.3 points per game this season. Leduc-Mattox, a sophomore, added 17 points per game, and Reynolds, also a sophomore, averaged 9.2.

“I think I saw a lot of growth from the first game of the season to the last game,” Mattox said. “I think a lot of kids grew through the trials and tribulations in practice, adjusting to a new coach, new environment and also just trying to build a different culture there as well. I think the kids definitely rose to the occasion as the year went on.”

Mattox said this year was just as much of a learning experience for him as it was for his players.

“For sure,” he said. “If not, you can never find success thinking they’re the only ones that have to grow. I have to grow too, for sure.

“I think the proper preparation… I think the things that bit us in the tail, it was their doing, but it was my responsibility as a coach because I think I somewhat allowed certain things to go because I understood it’s my first year, not trying to be super hard on kids, but it came back to bite us. I think they have a lot to learn as far as listening to what coach says, but also taking responsibility for their actions. But I also have a responsibility as a coach to now nip a lot of things in the bud at the beginning of the season that don’t come back and bite us at the end.”

